LSEG, Daon and Fourthline push identity verification beyond point checks

The global fintech sector is going through a structural change as it shifts from localized, point-in-time identity checks toward standardized, continuous verification models. This transformation is highlighted by three recent industry developments aimed at streamlining cross-border expansion and combatting advanced, AI-driven fraud.

Announcements this week from LSEG Risk Intelligence, Daon and Fourthline illustrate different aspects of the same trend. While the approaches differ, each is focused on reducing fragmentation by creating reusable identity layers that can support verification, authentication and trust decisions at scale.

LSEG Risk Intelligence unveiled the Identity Gateway at the Money 20/20 Europe conference. The new technology infrastructure layer looks to simplify how businesses access digital identity schemes.

Organizations can connect to multiple government-backed and regulated private digital identity schemes through the layer. Identity Gateway is built on Microsoft Azure and provides a single, standardized API.

“Digital identity is reaching an inflection point,” said Daniel Flowe, head of digital identity at LSEG Risk Intelligence. “As trusted national and private schemes continue to emerge, organizations need a simpler way to access them without rebuilding their identity processes market by market.”

When expanding internationally, companies must often manage identity verification methods market by market. This creates operational complexity, higher costs and inconsistent customer experiences. Direct integrations with individual schemes can take several months per market. LSEG states that Identity Gateway reduces this time-to-market by 80 to 90 percent.

National and private identity schemes face growing fragmentation. Each system uses different standards, assurance levels and regulatory requirements. This challenge is expected to increase with new regulatory initiatives. For example, under the EU Digital Identity Wallet framework, each of the 27 EU member states will introduce its own digital identity implementation.

Flowe added that the system creates a standardized access layer to support scale, reduces complexity and enables cross-border digital experiences. It’s a sign of the market shifting toward persistent identity infrastructure that can support verification, authentication and trust decisions throughout the customer lifecycle.

Organizations can connect once to access multiple providers without separate integrations or contracts. It routes verification requests across schemes and returns standardized identity data for existing onboarding and risk workflows.

Initially, Identity Gateway covers ten European markets where national digital identity schemes are widely adopted. These markets include Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Spain. LSEG plans to add more countries and schemes in the future.

From fragmentation to continuous verification and standardization

Digital banking provider ebankIT is integrating Daon’s Identity Continuity infrastructure into its platform to create a persistent model of identity assurance. Unlike traditional banking systems that treat identity verification as a one-time checkpoint during onboarding, this integrated framework binds the initial trust action to every subsequent interaction across the customer lifecycle.

The tie-up embeds Daon’s biometric matching, document verification and liveness detection directly into the ebankIT API gateway. Financial institutions can now verify users continuously at every moment of risk.

This approach specifically targets the rise of AI-driven fraud, such as deepfakes and synthetic identities, which often exploit the security gaps that emerge after a customer has already been onboarded.

The partnership reflects the strategic shift seen in LSEG Risk Intelligence’s launch of Identity Gateway. While LSEG focuses on solving the external problem of geographic fragmentation by providing a single access point to various national identity schemes, the Daon and ebankIT partnership addresses the internal problem of lifecycle fragmentation.

It represents an evolution to a digital ecosystem where identity is no longer a static hurdle to be cleared, but a continuous and standardized layer of trust that follows a user across borders and throughout their entire relationship with a service provider.

Meanwhile, Swedish fintech Anyfin has chosen Fourthline as its identity verification partner to support its European expansion and compliance needs. Fourthline will integrate identity verification, biometrics and qualified electronic signatures into Anyfin’s loan refinancing platform via a single API.

The system will also incorporate a German electronic identity integration later in 2026 to strengthen compliance in that expansion market. The partnership aims to provide a compliant and smooth onboarding experience, using advanced verification models to analyze biometric data and identity documents at the moment a customer signs up.

This partnership aligns with the industry trends driving both the LSEG and Daon announcements, emphasizing the market’s demand for centralized, API-driven compliance tools that ease cross-border expansion.

Much like LSEG’s Identity Gateway, which consolidates access to various European identity frameworks into a single point, the Fourthline and Anyfin collaboration relies on a single API to manage multi-market compliance across different European jurisdictions.

Together, the announcements suggest the identity market is evolving from country-specific verification tools toward shared infrastructure for authentication, compliance and fraud prevention across jurisdictions and customer lifecycles.

Article Topics

biometrics | continuous verification | Daon | digital identity | Fourthline | fraud prevention | identity assurance | LSEG Risk Intelligence | reusable digital ID