Brazil, Argentina, Uzbekistan implement biometric-enabled gambling regulations

| Lu-Hai Liang
Regulated and legal sports betting has launched in Brazil as 2025 gets under way.

Bettors can open accounts if they’re at least 18 years old, provide their Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF) information, and agree to the use of face biometrics for identity and age verification.

While sports betting has been technically legal since 2018, the gaming industry operated in a legal gray area without taxation or regulation, as reported by Covers. But in December 2023, president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed Bill PL3626/23, which soon led to dozens of operators applying for licenses. Brazil also mandates that operators integrate advanced identity verification systems, such as the use of 3D face biometrics.

In neighboring Argentina, online gambling is coming under stricter regulation. The country has introduced nationwide requirements for biometric identity and age verification, in a move to regulate the sector and protect vulnerable groups. This aligns with global trends which Ondato chronicled last month in its Age Verification Report.

The new legislation requires digital identity verification for all online gambling platforms, designed to prevent underage gambling and address addiction. Online gambling platforms will need to implement identity verification using Argentina’s Registro Nacional de las Personas (RENAPER), which is the national digital ID.

RENAPER includes face biometrics to confirm user identity and ensure legal gambling age requirements are met. The new rules are stringent on verification: To help prevent account sharing and unauthorized access by minors, users must complete biometric ID verification each time they access an online gambling platform.

In addition, gamblers must undergo biometric verification when withdrawing funds from their accounts, a measure that is intended to enhance financial accountability. Data Protection Compliance must be adhered to by the relevant platforms. These measures mean Argentina aligns with international trends for gambling regulations, where age restrictions are enforced via digital identity solutions that also combat fraud and ensure compliance.

Meanwhile, in Central Asia, Uzbekistan has approved licensing rules for online gambling and lotteries. The regulations include a mandate on digital identity verification. Those wanting to gamble or participate in lotteries must use licensed platforms, with identity verification and transactions carried out electronically, as reported by a local news site.

Uzbekistan’s government has said it will establish procedures for digital identification of participants, which will require photo identification that’s referenced against government databases. The country’s National Agency for Prospective Projects (NAPP) has oversight and is responsible for issuing licenses and ensuring compliance.

