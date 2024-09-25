Argentina telcos seal deal for biometric ID verification with govt agencies

Argentina’s national communications and media regulator (ENACOM) and the National Registry of Persons (RENAPER) have concluded a deal with telecommunications service providers in the country to easily verify their customers’ digital ID.

According to an announcement, the deal means that Movistar, Personal and Claro mobile telephone companies will streamline ID verification using RENAPER’s database through fingerprints and face biometrics matching.

RENAPER provides access to its database for identity verification from approved vendors, such as for biometric verification with Jumio, which requires an ID number and selfie biometrics to be provided as inputs. Incode is also among identity verification providers the registry has approved.

The recent deal with the telcos is the extension of an existing partnership by a year and it aims to provide proper identity verification for all telephone lines in the country as part of government efforts to curb crime and enhance national security.

Per the agreement, the companies are required to pay a fee for each identity verified and they are prohibited from sharing with another party or misusing any data they have access to, in line with provisions of Argentina’s personal data protection regulation.

The move is in line with a regulation on the identification of users of mobile communication services approved by ENACOM recently which makes it compulsory for all mobile telephone users to be identified.

Early last year, ENACOM directed all telcos in the country to collect face biometrics from those seeking to buy a new SIM card. The agency said at the time that the move is part of efforts to stem crime perpetrated through mobile networks.

Argentina, meanwhile, launched a new national ID card last December with enhanced functionalities including digital ID, digital signature, access to online services, digital certification, and QR code cryptography.

As reported at the time, the new ID card is part of efforts to improve the quality and security of travel credentials, facilitate movements of persons and reduce instances of identity fraud.

