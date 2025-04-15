FB pixel

LAFC teams up with Wicket to offer facial authentication for ticketing, concessions

Wicket continues to excel in the biometric ticketing space, with the announcement of a partnership with LAFC to bring what a release calls “state-of-the-art facial authentication technology for ticketing and concessions at BMO Stadium, streamlining access and transactions for a best-in-class fan experience.”

Stadiums have become a leading use case for biometric access technologies, notably in the area of facial authentication for credentialing and, increasingly, ticketing. Now, with the BMO Stadium Express program, Wicket says fans at LAFC games have the option to use their face as both their ticket and preferred payment method when buying snacks and drinks, thereby further reducing wait times.

Wicket has previously discussed a system that uses biometric facial authentication in combination with Mashgin, an optical reader that recognizes food and other purchases.

“At LAFC we are committed to redefining the live sports experience through advanced technology,” says LAFC Chief Technology Officer Christian Lau. “By integrating Wicket’s best-in-class facial authentication technology, we’re making it easier than ever for fans to get to their seats and enjoy the game.”

Alastair Partington, CEO of Wicket, says that “BMO Stadium Express demonstrates how thoughtful use of technology can genuinely improve the fan experience – making it simpler, faster, and more seamless. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with a club so committed to innovation.”

In addition to facial authentication, BMO Stadium has also begun supporting mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) for ID use cases, including onboarding to Wicket.

Advance enrolment for Wicket’s BMO Stadium Express is available through the company’s secure enrollment portal or on-site at BMO Stadium. To help with uptake, LAFC has committed to launching a “comprehensive educational campaign, including in-app notifications, stadium signage, and a dedicated landing page with FAQs and a walkthrough video.”

