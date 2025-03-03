FB pixel

Wicket facial authentication powers Verizon biometric entry at State Farm Arena

Atlanta Hawks fans can use ‘fly-through’ lanes, concession stands enabled with computer vision
| Joel R. McConvey
Wicket facial authentication powers Verizon biometric entry at State Farm Arena
 

A major technology partnership between Verizon and State Farm Arena will see the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, cashierless checkout and accelerated entry lanes leveraging face biometrics from Wicket.

Four gates at the stadium will have Delta Fly-Through Lanes, which use facial authentication to enable express entry and increase security.

A press release says that, since becoming operational in October of 2024, the Wicket-powered biometric entry lanes have garnered 2,000 enrollments, “approaching 10,000 tickets scanned with an average ticket redemption time of 6 seconds.” Seventy-two percent of members are repeat users.

The big tech overhaul will also usher in the Hawks Express Cashierless Checkout store, “powered by Verizon’s 5G Edge technology and developed in collaboration with spatial intelligence and autonomous retail solutions provider AiFi.” The store will use computer vision to enable fans to walk in, pick up what they want and walk out, with their purchases automatically processed through a preferred mobile payment method.

Biometrics for beer, hot dogs, foam fingers and fan rewards

The AiFi technology illustrates how AI and biometric event use cases are maturing beyond the ticket line. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports on how the University of Cincinnati has become the first collegiate program to use the services of Lava.ai, which has partnered with Wicket to enhance fan engagement and customer service through algorithmic data processing and biometrics.

Once a fan’s identity has been authenticated, touchpoints around the venue leverage Lava’s algorithm to provide loyalty benefits and customized experiences, such as no-cash and self-serve express concession stands, which have sped up beer sales at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The program will be available for Bearcats season ticket holders starting in Fall 2025.

Lava’s client list in the sports world is already extensive. The NFL’s Browns, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints use the technology; as do the NBA and its Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. NHL customers include the Avalanche and Islanders.

Wicket and Lava have previously stated that they see “enormous potential for this blend of instant biometrics identification and real-time personalization.”

Spanish data regulator launches investigation into stadium biometrics

In Europe, regulators are beginning to catch up with advancements in biometric technology for stadium access and ticketing. Following investigations into whether biometric deployments by the National Professional Football League (colloquially LaLiga) violate the GDPR’s restrictions on processing special categories of personal data, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has slapped the country’s top tier league with a fine of 10 million euros.

The agency has also ordered a temporary suspension of “all processing of personal data relating to biometric data for access to the animation stands of the first and second division football stadiums,” and says “the measure will remain in effect until a valid data protection impact assessment is made available, which takes into account the risks to the rights and freedoms of the fans.”

In January 2025, the AEPD fined LaLiga club Osasuna €200,000 for its opt-in face biometrics deployment at El Sadar Stadium.

