FB pixel

ID.me partnership with Detroit Pistons aims to sort real NBA fans from bots

IDV fights fraud, rewards fans who survived team’s brutal 2023-24 season
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
ID.me partnership with Detroit Pistons aims to sort real NBA fans from bots
 

Things are looking up for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, as the team marks its first respectable season in years with a new biometrics initiative run through ID.me.

A release says the Pistons (18-18) will leverage ID.me’s digital identity wallet to improve fan experience for season ticket holders and members of the team’s rewards program, as well as military, nurses, teachers and other community members.

Biometric identity verification will ensure tickets, offers and perks go to real human fans who have stuck with the team through fallow years, rather than bots and bad actors targeting the secondary market.

“ID.me is thrilled to help Detroit Pistons fans access tickets and special offers in a more secure, frictionless way,” said Taylor Liggett, chief growth officer at ID.me. “Fraudsters, bots, and brokers increasingly use sophisticated technologies to try to buy up tickets intended for real fans. Digital identity wallets like ID.me are a key part of the solution.”

Adam Falkson, VP of business intelligence at the Detroit Pistons, says “like most industries the risk and sophistication around fraud continues to be a threat and a challenge” for the NBA. “The shared vision is to protect our valued customers while enhancing our offerings in a secure and gated manner.”

Like other biometrics providers with partnerships in the sports, live event and biometric ticketing spaces, ID.me also sees its identity verification system as a key to stronger fan relationships.

Biometrics and digital verification programs for concessions, merchandise, alcohol purchases and VIP access are set to become common in 2025, making game day smoother for fans – regardless of how their team is faring.

Should ID.me look to expand – and it is on a win streak of its own lately – they might pay a visit to Toronto, whose NBA franchise has seemingly taken Detroit’s habitual place near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS unveils ‘playbook’ for deployment of AI by the public sector

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) just published Playbook for Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence Deployment outlines a comprehensive framework…

 

China’s use of AI, biometrics pose significant, persistent threats, DOD says

Advancements in AI and biometrics by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) pose significant risks to global security, particularly to…

 

Facial recognition, digital ID firms land on DOD’s list of Chinese military companies

The U.S. Department of Defense always marks the start of a new year by updating its list of Chinese companies…

 

Smile ID updates selfie biometrics software and aces Fime Level 2 PAD assessment

Smile ID has introduced upgraded liveness detection technology which has already passed an independent assessment by Fime for compliance with…

 

EU tender for Portuguese biometric support closed with no winners

The European Union ran a competition for information systems, setting out a tender to the tune of around €2.1 million…

 

Ceva partners for easier edge biometrics, smart device development

Edge silicon and software-maker Ceva has partnered to ease the development of biometrics and features for personalization, convenience and security…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events