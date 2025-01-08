ID.me partnership with Detroit Pistons aims to sort real NBA fans from bots

Things are looking up for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, as the team marks its first respectable season in years with a new biometrics initiative run through ID.me.

A release says the Pistons (18-18) will leverage ID.me’s digital identity wallet to improve fan experience for season ticket holders and members of the team’s rewards program, as well as military, nurses, teachers and other community members.

Biometric identity verification will ensure tickets, offers and perks go to real human fans who have stuck with the team through fallow years, rather than bots and bad actors targeting the secondary market.

“ID.me is thrilled to help Detroit Pistons fans access tickets and special offers in a more secure, frictionless way,” said Taylor Liggett, chief growth officer at ID.me. “Fraudsters, bots, and brokers increasingly use sophisticated technologies to try to buy up tickets intended for real fans. Digital identity wallets like ID.me are a key part of the solution.”

Adam Falkson, VP of business intelligence at the Detroit Pistons, says “like most industries the risk and sophistication around fraud continues to be a threat and a challenge” for the NBA. “The shared vision is to protect our valued customers while enhancing our offerings in a secure and gated manner.”

Like other biometrics providers with partnerships in the sports, live event and biometric ticketing spaces, ID.me also sees its identity verification system as a key to stronger fan relationships.

Biometrics and digital verification programs for concessions, merchandise, alcohol purchases and VIP access are set to become common in 2025, making game day smoother for fans – regardless of how their team is faring.

Should ID.me look to expand – and it is on a win streak of its own lately – they might pay a visit to Toronto, whose NBA franchise has seemingly taken Detroit’s habitual place near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Article Topics

biometric ticketing | biometrics | digital identity | digital wallets | fraud prevention | ID.me | identity verification | NBA