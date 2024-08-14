FB pixel

ID.me reaches 130M digital wallet users, 60M verified to IAL2

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics  |  Trade Notes
ID.me reaches 130M digital wallet users, 60M verified to IAL2
 

There are now 130 million people in the United States with ID.me’s digital wallet, and 60 million of them have been verified at identity assurance level 2 (IAL2) with biometrics or in-person, the company has announced.

The 60 million can reuse their ID.me digital ID with various public sector, commercial and non-profit organizations to prove who they are in seconds, the company says.

The IAL2 standard set by NIST for user authentication is required for online transactions with key U.S. government agencies, including the IRS and Health and Human Services. Login.gov is in the process of upgrading with selfie biometrics to meet IAL2. The standard is met by ID.me with video chat, in-person, and selfie biometric self-service options.

“Keeping government agencies and commercial customers safe from fraud allows them to bring high-value services online,” says ID.me Founder and CEO Blake Hall. “When individual Americans pick ID.me’s digital wallet to keep themselves safe as well, we are able to streamline login and identity verification processes. By giving people control over their login and data, we are able to streamline access.”

The company reached 119 million digital wallet users with 50 million verified to IAL2 in February. It has therefore added 11 million digital wallet users and 10 million IAL2-verified users in 6 months.

There are currently approximately 124 million people in North America with reusable digital IDs like ID.me’s, according to Trinsic’s new Digital ID Adoption Report.

Pre-verified ID.me users have a pass rate over 99 percent for access to different websites, the company says, with control over their own data and privacy.

The U.S. DHS awarded six contracts to digital wallet providers to develop frameworks for digital credentials wallets that protect user privacy last month.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pindrop previews audio deepfake detection tool, tracks down source of Harris deepfake

Pindrop has announced the launch in preview of its new Pulse Inspect deepfake detection product. A release says Pulse Inspect…

 

Free face swap tool goes to number one on GitHub

If the chorus of voices noting the danger of freely available biometric deepfake tools seems alarmist, witness the newest entry:…

 

Disconnect between deepfake attacks and defenses revealed by iProov survey

Deepfakes are an imminent fraud threat, but most organizations are still not taking them seriously enough, and many are confused…

 

Denmark police deploy facial recognition to fight Swedish gang violence

The Danish police will rely on facial recognition to tackle the flood of gang violence that is spilling over the…

 

Cameroon urges citizens to pick up national ID, voter’s cards

Authorities in Cameroon say thousands of national identity cards as well as voter’s cards have not been picked up by…

 

PNG launches new biometric police clearance certificate issuance system

Officials in Papua New Guinea have announced a trial run for a new system that will facilitate the issuance of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events