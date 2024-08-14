ID.me reaches 130M digital wallet users, 60M verified to IAL2

There are now 130 million people in the United States with ID.me’s digital wallet, and 60 million of them have been verified at identity assurance level 2 (IAL2) with biometrics or in-person, the company has announced.

The 60 million can reuse their ID.me digital ID with various public sector, commercial and non-profit organizations to prove who they are in seconds, the company says.

The IAL2 standard set by NIST for user authentication is required for online transactions with key U.S. government agencies, including the IRS and Health and Human Services. Login.gov is in the process of upgrading with selfie biometrics to meet IAL2. The standard is met by ID.me with video chat, in-person, and selfie biometric self-service options.

“Keeping government agencies and commercial customers safe from fraud allows them to bring high-value services online,” says ID.me Founder and CEO Blake Hall. “When individual Americans pick ID.me’s digital wallet to keep themselves safe as well, we are able to streamline login and identity verification processes. By giving people control over their login and data, we are able to streamline access.”

The company reached 119 million digital wallet users with 50 million verified to IAL2 in February. It has therefore added 11 million digital wallet users and 10 million IAL2-verified users in 6 months.

There are currently approximately 124 million people in North America with reusable digital IDs like ID.me’s, according to Trinsic’s new Digital ID Adoption Report.

Pre-verified ID.me users have a pass rate over 99 percent for access to different websites, the company says, with control over their own data and privacy.

The U.S. DHS awarded six contracts to digital wallet providers to develop frameworks for digital credentials wallets that protect user privacy last month.

