FB pixel

DHS digital credential wallet program announces first six contracts

Work by three U.S., three international digital ID providers to focus on open standards
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
DHS digital credential wallet program announces first six contracts
 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has selected six firms to develop digital credential wallets, with contracts awarded through its Science and Technology Directorate (S&T)’s Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP).

A release names Credence ID, Hushmesh, Netis d.o.o., Procivis, SpruceID, and Ubiqu as winners of contracts to develop digital wallet frameworks that “protect the privacy of individuals using digital versions of credentials issued for immigration and travel.” Each firm is eligible for up to $1.7 million in funding across four phases of SVIP.

Their wallets must be capable of supporting a broad range of digital credentials compatible with open standards such as the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Verifiable Credential Data Model (VCDM) and W3C Decentralized Identifiers (DID). They are to be portable, interoperable, highly secure, multi-functional and should preserve user privacy.

DHS is the authoritative source of some of the most highly valued credentials issued by the U.S. federal government for cross-border travel, demonstrating employment eligibility, residency status and citizenship,” says Anil John, technical director of SVIP for S&T. “The capabilities developed under this solicitation will ensure that those credentials can be stored securely and verified properly while preserving the privacy of individuals using openly developed standards that are globally acceptable, highly secure and accessible to all.”

For this first round, identity verification provider Credence ID, based in Oakland, California, receives $199,140 to adapt existing hardware and software credential verifier implementations to support W3C VCDM and W3C DID standards.

Procivis, the Orell Füssli offshoot from Zurich, Switzerland, receives $187,285 to enhance its Procivis One digital credential platform to better support W3C VCDM and W3C DID standards in digital wallets and verifiers.

New York firm SpruceID receives $199,960 to enhance its digital wallet and verifier capabilities to better support W3C VCDM and W3C DID standards for enterprise and public sector environments.

Hushmesh, based in Falls Church, Virginia, receives $199,430 to integrate standards into its cryptographic security and universal zero trust product, the Mesh, which it calls “the new Web”.

Netis d.o.o., based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, gets $198,849 to enhance its MIDVA fleet management and ID verification platform to support W3C VCDM and W3C DID standards.

Finally, Ubiqu, based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, gets $197,961 to integrate its Remote Secure Element (RSE) technology with digital wallets supporting W3C VCDM and W3C DID standards.

DHS issued its Privacy Preserving Digital Credential Wallets & Verifiers solicitation in June 2023.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google Wallet takes next step with US biometric passports

Google Wallet is rolling out support for American biometric passports, according to an X post from code leaker Assemble Debug….

 

DHS’s beleaguered HART still hasn’t addressed privacy ‘gaps’

The US Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) repeatedly delayed and now estimated $3.1 billion Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) program…

 

Untold numbers allowed into US without biometric screening

For four years, from 2020 through 2023, the U.S. State Department, with the concurrence of top U.S. Department of Homeland…

 

Police upgrade biometrics capabilities and transparency

Law enforcement biometrics are a central theme in several of the most-read stories of the past week on Biometric Update,…

 

IATA says airports unprepared for EES

Dozens of airports across Europe are unprepared for the European Union’s upcoming biometric travel registration scheme, the Entry-Exit System (EES),…

 

Contactless biometrics for Curaçao, Berlin and Marseille airports

More airports across the world are going biometric, implementing contactless border crossings and new digital services. Caribbean tourist destination Curaçao…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events