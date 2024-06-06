FB pixel

Digital Trust Laboratory of Canada offers two digital credential courses in Canada

| Abhishek Jadhav
The Digital Trust Laboratory of Canada (DTLab) has introduced the Digital Credential Training Program to offer comprehensive education on digital credentials and digital identities. This program consists of two courses designed to provide participants with an understanding of best practices in the digital credential domain.

The courses available are “Digital Credentials 101: Fundamentals” and “Digital Credentials 102: Introduction to Implementation.” The first course covers the essential knowledge required to comprehend digital credentials, while the latter explores the practical aspects of implementing digital credential systems within an organization.

Prior to the public registration, DTLab has already initiated the delivery of this training to numerous organizations in Canada, including the Canada Revenue Agency, the Government of Northwest Territories, and 15 organizations from Gatineau.

“The DTLab’s Digital Credentials Training Program was expertly delivered and filled a knowledge gap in our organization with respect to digital credentials,” says Jason Doiron, director of Governance, Planning, and Security with the Government of Northwest Territories.

Digital credentials serve as evidence of identity or information related to a person or organization. They use advanced cryptographic methods and privacy safeguards to verify identities and mitigate risks such as fraud, counterfeiting, and privacy violations.

The Digital Trust Laboratory of Canada has identified a lack of accessible training resources on digital credentials that could help individuals and organizations in understanding the implementation practices.

“As someone who led a government digital credential program before joining DTLab, I experienced the need for this training first-hand. Prior to the DTLab training courses there simply wasn’t a way to get up-to-speed on digital credentials quickly in Canada,” says Cosanna Preston-Idedia, vice president of Government Relations and Program Delivery.

