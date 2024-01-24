Digital governance continues to firm up in Canada with new frameworks and public consultations

The Digital Governance Council (DGC) of Canada has rolled out a new standardized framework and trustmark to validate data integrity and security, with digital civic engagement platform PlaceSpeak participating in the pilot program, and digital ID and biometrics providers sure to follow.

A release from the DGC outlines the three pillars of the Digital Trust Conformity Assessment Program: enhancing service delivery, safeguarding digital infrastructure and scaling digital talent and domestic innovation. Calling it a significant advancement in the standardization and verification of digital practices, the DCG says its new program provides organizations with a clear path to demonstrating digital trustworthiness.

PlaceSpeak, a “location-based community consult platform,” is among the first to be independently verified by DGC and awarded the DGC Trustmark. The recognition is intended to demonstrate leadership in digital governance and enable clients and partners to engage a firm with full confidence in their commitment to data security and best practices.

“We commend PlaceSpeak for their pioneering spirit and invite other organizations to follow suit, seeking the DGC Trustmark as a declaration of their pledge to a secure and trustworthy digital future for all Canadians,” says the DGC’s release.

DIACC seeks community feedback on authentication trust framework

The Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) is inviting public review and comment on its work in developing the authentication component of its Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF), which aims to define a baseline for interoperability of digital identity services in the private and public sectors.

A public release says the period for review and submission of community feedback opened on January 16 and closes on February 15, 2024 at midnight. Feedback is being collected to ensure conformance criteria is clear and auditable.

All interested parties are invited to comment on the documents, classed as Final Recommendations V1.1 and developed by members of the DIACC’s Trust Framework Expert Committee (TFEC). The central question under consideration is whether or not the conformance criteria is auditable, i.e. whether it presents clear criteria for evaluation of compliance.

The DIACC says the authentication component of the PCTF is key to ensuring the ongoing integrity of login and authentication processes. Assessment for conformance certification will reward predictability and continuity in those processes, which should be repeatable and consistent. The DIACC expects to modify and improve its draft recommendations based on public feedback.

In other DIACC news, San Diego biometric digital identity and fraud prevention firm Mitek Systems Inc. has been appointed to the council. A press release says Mitek will join the Trust Framework and Adoption committees and other initiatives related to digital trust capabilities. Mitek SVP Chris Briggs says “DIACC’s mission and principles mirror Mitek’s commitment to the development of a robust, secure, scalable, inclusive and privacy-enhancing digital ecosystem.”

Article Topics

Canada | DIACC | Digital Governance Council (DGC) | digital identity | Mitek | Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) | standards | trust framework