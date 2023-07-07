€4.8M fund for workable digital credential interoperability

Equity-free funding is being offered for ideas that improve digital credential interoperability between the European Union, Canada and the United States.

The NGI (for next-generation internet) Sargasso and Canada collaboratives goal is to create infrastructure that’s secure, trustworthy and open and that is biased against none and universally accessible.

Organizers are looking for unique methods for addressing seven specific topics: trust, sovereignty, digital identity, architecture and renovation, decentralized tech, interoperability and standardization and a new internet commons.

Entrepreneurs have until July 31 to submit ideas to a, open call made by NGI Sargasso.

A €4.8 million (US$5.3 million) fund has been set up for aspirants. It is divided into nine projects lasting nine months funded at €100,000 ($109,000), six six-month projects funded at €75,000 ($82,000) and three projects lasting three months funded at €50.000 ($54,800.)

The funding is from the European Union.

Along with the funding, those submitting successful project ideas will get common incubator and accelerator benefits including access to an industry network, mentoring and coaching and a capacity-building program.

The EU is also working on a pilot of educational credentials shared through a digital identity wallet.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU | funding | interoperability | NGI Sargasso | research and development