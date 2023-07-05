EU pilot of digital identity wallet and academic credentials with Gataca SSI tech launches

A pilot of decentralized digital ID and Verifiable Credentials for sharing higher education credentials is kicking off in Spain with self-sovereign identity (SSI) technology supplied by Gataca.

The company was chosen by the Spanish Royal Mint (FNMT) to provide technology to allow credentials issued by the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), Universidad de Murcia (UMU), and Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) to be stored in the Cartera Digital mobile app, and used by university students and staff for access to services.

The credentials issued by the universities are called “MyAcademicID,” and are intended to give full control over the data they hold to users. Users control who their information is shared with, and can revoke consent to access the information at any time, according to the announcement.

Gataca is providing the digital ID wallet, along with technology to enable issuance, management, and verification of the credentials. The company says its tech utilizes interoperable standards to support data-sharing across use cases and geographies.

The pilot is intended to gather information on the usability and impact of the technology to assess its potential for widespread implementation and inform the refinement of the eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

In theory, the same SSI and digital identity technologies could support various kinds of credentials, from reusable KYC to insurance coverage and event tickets.

Gataca’s involvement in EU Digital Identity Wallet pilots was revealed earlier this year.

Article Topics

digital wallets | eIDAS | Gataca | pilot project | self-sovereign identity | Spain | verifiable credentials