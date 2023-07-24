Pluribus Digital awarded $135M DHS contract for biometrics information management service

The Department of Homeland Security U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has awarded a $135 million contract to Solution Technology Systems, Inc., doing business as Pluribus Digital, a woman-owned small business.

The 4-year contract covers Biometrics Information Management Services (BIMS) IT O&M and Development Solutions for the Customer Profile Management Systems (CPMS) and National Appointment Scheduling Service (NASS) and related systems. The contract was awarded as a small business set-aside action on the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract vehicle.

Pluribus Digital has expertise in design, development, DevSecOps, and data. The company is led by President and CEO Jessica Morris, Chief Delivery Officer Ben Morris, and Board Member and Founder Bill Callery. The company was chosen from among 10 bidders, according to the government announcement.

Work for USCIS by Pluribus is described on the latter’s website as modernizing in-person interactions for citizenship and immigration benefits applications to make them more accurate, friendly and secure.

The contract has an action obligation, or minimum value, of $19.9 million.

DHS is also looking for privacy-preserving digital wallet technologies that would be used by USCIS.

Article Topics

biometrics | DHS | government purchasing | identity management | Pluribus Digital | USCIS