US government transitions Veteran’s Affairs, IRS to Login.gov or ID.me

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) says it will implement a more streamlined login process for veterans to access benefit and healthcare services through Login.gov or ID.me accounts.

Pitched in a release as a simplifying measure that is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “comprehensive efforts to safeguard and protect veteran data and that of their beneficiaries,” the shift to digital is only optional for now. After January 31, 2025, My HealtheVet user ID and passwords will be invalid for signing in to VA websites or apps. After September 30, 2025, DS Logon username and passwords will also become invalid.

Login.gov or ID.me accounts require multi-factor authentication, for which touch or face biometrics are an option. Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer Kurt DelBene says “modern accounts like Login.gov or ID.me enhance the existing security and safety of online interactions, offering a robust defense against unauthorized access and identity theft.” Digitization is “all about putting the veteran first.”

The transition promises to offer increased protection for veterans and enhanced security compliance, in line with President Biden’s Executive Order on improving U.S. cybersecurity, which calls for robust security standards for identity verification and multi-factor authentication.

It also aims to provide a smoother experience that consolidates sign-in options by allowing Login.gov and ID.me accounts to be used across other government websites.

VA estimates the transition will impact roughly 3 million veterans and other beneficiaries who do not yet use Login.gov or ID.me accounts to access VA’s online healthcare services. It says it is committed to working to communicate this change to all veterans, and will provide training and resources needed for staff and Veterans Service Organizations working to execute the transition by assisting veterans in navigating authentication options.

A mass digital transition to biometric ID verification platforms is in progress across the American administrative state. The U.S. Social Security Administration recently announced a switch to Login.gov as its user authentication system. More than 5 million people with my Social Security accounts have already made the change. And the General Services Administration (GSA) is currently running a pilot of selfie biometrics for Login.gov onboarding. Participants in the pilot include TransUnion and AuthenticID, Socure, Jumio, LexisNexis, Incode and red violet.

IRS also moves to digital login for foreign asset reporting

A release from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says the agency has enhanced identity authentication processes for financial institutions registering under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), which requires U.S. taxpayers holding financial assets outside the country to report assets and financial accounts to the IRS.

As of July 14, login through Login.gov or ID.me is required when signing in to access the FATCA Registration System. The IRS notes that the new authentication requirement complies with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) digital identity guidelines.

A previous contract between the IRS and ID.me for online tax returns generated controversy based on the use of facial recognition and biometric authentication, prompting a search for alternative identity verification measures. Login.gov is apparently that alternative.

Article Topics

biometrics | ID.me | identity verification | IRS | Login.gov | selfie biometrics | U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs | U.S. Government