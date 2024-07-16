US Social Security transition to Login.gov authentication already past 5M accounts

The U.S. Social Security Administration is transitioning to Login.gov as its user authentication system to provide safe access control and account security in line with federal standards, specifically IAL2.

Online “my Social Security” accounts registered prior to September 18, 2021 will be required to switch to Login.gov. Users who already have accounts with either Login.gov or ID.me do not have to do anything.

More than 5 million people with my Social Security accounts have already made the change to using Login.gov. The free online accounts are used for benefits management, but also requests for replacement Social Security cards, application status checks and personalized services.

Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley says the move streamlines “the process and ease of use for the public across agencies.”

The General Services Administration is currently going through a pilot of selfie biometrics for Login.gov onboarding which is expected to wrap up in the fall.

TransUnion and AuthenticID, Socure, Jumio, LexisNexis, Incode and red violet are participating in the identity proofing pilot. The GSA also recently opened up its biometric vendor options with eight blanket purchase agreements with a combined potential value of $194.5 million, that bring in Experian, Idemia I&S, Carahsoft, Aderas, Celerity and Diamond Capture Associates.

Celerity is doing business as Xcelerate Solutions, and is partnered with Socure for the BPA, according to a company announcement. Xcelerate contributes expertise in technology integration and personnel security and vetting, while Socure contributes its biometrics and identity verification expertise. Their combined BPA position supports Login.gov’s thee functional areas of ID document capture, authentication and validation, biometric comparison and identity resolution.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | digital identity | GSA | identity verification | Login.gov | pilot project | selfie biometrics | Socure | U.S. Government | Xcelerate Solutions