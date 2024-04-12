FB pixel

Login.gov adds selfie biometrics for May pilot

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Government Services
Login.gov adds selfie biometrics for May pilot
 

America’s single-sign on system for government benefits and services, Login.gov, is getting a face biometrics option for enhanced identity verification for a May pilot.

The U.S. General Service Administration announced the pilot, which is intended to bring Login.gov up to Identity Assurance Level 2, as defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Digital Identity Guidelines (SP800-63-3). The pilot will begin next month in partnership with a handful of agencies, the GSA says.

Login.gov was briefly adopted by the IRS last year for identity verification, but subsequently deprecated in favor of ID.me because it did not meet IAL2, despite GSA officials claiming that it did.

IAL2 requires either biometric or in-person identity verification, and meeting it will strengthen the protection Login.gov offers against fraud and cyber attacks.

Over the next few months, Login.gov will implement selfie biometrics, along with in-person identity verification at more than 18,000 locations operated by the U.S. Postal Service. A new pricing model for agency partners will also be introduced.

GSA is also planning a third-party assessment of Login.gov’s IAL2 compliance from Kantara.

Login.gov was used by 49 million people in 2023, the most ever, and is used by more than 40 state and federal agencies, according to the announcement.

GSA contracted 8 identity proofing providers over the next ten years to provide technology for Login.gov at a total value of $194.5 million in March, after running a market survey to identify options for meeting the NIST standard late last year.

