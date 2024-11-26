FB pixel

ID.me closes tender offer valuing firm at $1.8B in year full of wins

From the bank to the football field, ID.me gains momentum on way to expected IPO
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
ID.me closes tender offer valuing firm at $1.8B in year full of wins
 

ID.me has closed a recent tender offer that valued the firm at $1.8 billion, climbing from a $1.78 billion valuation two years ago. Bloomberg reports that new investor Ribbit Capital led the transaction, with participation from existing investors Viking Global Investors and CapitalG.

In a release from ID.me, CEO Blake Hall says the firm’s “rapid growth trajectory and user adoption have been recognized by esteemed institutional investors” and that the transaction highlights its “market-leading outcomes of expanding digital access, protecting privacy, fighting fraud, and ensuring frictionless user experience.”

The valuation puts ID.me on an upward curve toward the top tier biometrics and digital ID firms. Clearview AI’s most recent valuation puts it at $225 million. Idemia Smart Identity, the French firm’s biometrics and digital ID arm, is said to be nearing a sale for $1.1 billion. As of fall 2024, Clear Secure’s enterprise valuation was around $2.8 billion. NEC Corporation, meanwhile, is worth about $23 billion.

Deloitte Technology Fast 500 caps off banner year

ID.me has posted several major wins in 2024. It reached 135 million users for its digital wallet, representing over 50 percent of U.S. adults. Of those, 62 million are verified to the federal standards of identity assurance level 2 (IAL2) consumer authentication.

ID.me has been adding on average more than 60,000 new users daily, driving revenue growth by 370 percent from 2020 through 2023. Those numbers put it at 315 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

ID.me has partnerships with 15 federal agencies, 40 agencies in 30 states and over 600 retailers, and is, per the release, the only digital wallet that meets the NIST IAL2 federal standards for secure login and multi-factor authentication, while offering online, video chat, and in-person pathways for identity verification.

It has also ventured into the live event space, partnering with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadum in Atlanta to integrate secure identity verification into the event-ticketing platform to crack down on bot purchases.

Inside sources report that ID.me is gearing up for an initial public offering in 2025.

“ID.me is designed to be the last login you need to create and the last identity verification you complete,” says CEO Hall. “With the ID.me Identity Wallet, users can verify their identity once and easily sign in with all organizations that accept ID.me. Solving these consumer pain points helps brands drive higher conversions and revenue while lowering costs. It also empowers government agencies to improve customer service, ensure privacy, prevent fraud, and expand digital access.”

Lead investor aims to bring finance into the digital future

Major investor Ribbit Capital, which “aims to transform the world of finance by backing visionary entrepreneurs,” says ID.me is “uniquely positioned to build a safe, reusable identity wallet that simplifies consumer experiences while solving complex pain points across a growing range of industries and use cases.”

It has invested in dozens of fintech startups, including Coinbase, Robinhood and Solana.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Better policy, not just innovation, will protect against biometric morph attacks

Researchers in academia and the biometrics industry are producing innovations which can help address the threat that facial morphing attacks…

 

South Korean card manufacturers all in on Idex’ biometrics

Biosmart will move on to mass production of biometric payment cards based on Idex Biometrics’ platform after Mastercard gave the…

 

EdgeFace hits leaderboards with lightweight hybrid face recognition model

EdgeFace, a lightweight face recognition model optimized for mobile or edge device applications, is now state-of-the-art for all benchmarks on…

 

‘Is my customer human?’ Banks must rely on AI to uncover automated fraud

By Xin Ren, Senior Director of Data Science, Feedzai Generative AI (GenAI) is changing the game for businesses and becoming…

 

Biometrics a high priority for stadiums and live venues in 2025

Stadiums, arenas and other venues for sports and live events are likely to follow airports as places that bring biometrics…

 

Digital rights advocates find gaps in Cameroon data protection bill

Internet and digital rights advocacy organization, Paradigm Initiative, as well as other rights advocates in Cameroon have hailed the country…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events