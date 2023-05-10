ID.me, Sterling earn star from Kantara Initiative for in-person identity verification

ID.me and Sterling Check Corp have scored a new win on digital identity standards, with the Kantara Initiative recognizing that their joint in-person identity verification platform meets federal guidelines set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Launched in 2021 with the New Jersey Department of Labor, the in-person verification (IPV) system is presently used by five U.S. government agencies. It allows individuals to verify their identity at a physical location through a trained agent or an installed kiosk, without a mobile device or dedicated internet access. These locations are part of Sterling’s network of professional biometrics collection facilities. Once verified in person, individuals can plug into ID.me’s large network of government agencies and private companies.

“Whether individuals are seeking access to government services or applying for a new job, Sterling and ID.me are together providing their best path forward,” says Josh Peirez, CEO of Sterling, in a news release. “Partnering with ID.me to achieve IAL2 certification is an accomplishment we are very proud of and affirms Sterling’s deep commitment and strong belief in our identity solutions.”

The Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) Trustmark for IPV marks the third such recognition for ID.me, whose video chat and online self-serve verification tools previously earned stamps from Kantara Initiative, the international, non-profit association for identity and personal data management standards.

ID.me’s founder and CEO, Blake Hall, said that earning Kantara’s Trustmark showed how the company prioritizes access and consumer options.

“Users that do not have access to technology or prefer to engage outside of purely digital channels can do so in a way that meets the government’s high bar for security and assurance,” he says. “Being the first independently accredited, omni-channel solution helps us raise the bar on equitable access.”

Kantara assesses companies’ identity products against industry standards for privacy and security around ID verification and lifecycle management, as set by NIST.

