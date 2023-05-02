ID.me, NextgenID speed up identity verification process for users

Identity verification and authentication provider ID.me announced it saw customer experience improvements with its IAL2-verified users. The company says it issued 88 percent of its 7.1 million IAL2 credentials to customers in Q1 2023 with zero wait time.

According to ID.me’s Q1 2023 data, 9,536,460 unique users successfully accessed digital services through 35,993,456 login events, averaging 3.8 login events per user. The company attributes these improvements to operational enhancements and product updates.

Of the 7.1 million IAL2 credentials issued in Q1, 6.3 million were pre-verified. Customers only needed to log into an ID.me account and complete MFA to access a new business partner. The remaining issuances were verified using ID.me’s self-service pathway.

IAL2 credentials are typically, though not necessarily, issued with biometric identity proofing, using face biometrics in the case of ID.me.

Out of the 12 percent that required additional help to verify their identity in one attempt, 6.7 percent waited less than 5 minutes, and 0.2 percent waited over 30 minutes.

Further, ID.me says that almost 95 percent of new IAL2 credentials issued in Q1 2023 had a wait time of fewer than 5 minutes.

NextgenID unveils SRIP technology at Defense Strategies Institute Symposium

Identity tech and services provider NextgenID recently participated in the Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) Identity Management Symposium to show its Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) technology.

NextgenID claims its technology is an effective and easy-to-use solution for verifying identities during remote transactions while maintaining high security and privacy.

NextgenID showcased its SRIP technology and an Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL3) enrollment at the event for issuing a new CAC, PIV or PIV-I credential within four minutes. This included validation of two forms of ID, which included collecting facial, iris and fingerprint biometrics.

The team also showcased its universal User Interface (UI) across multiple kiosk and workstation form factors to provide services such as activating and managing different credentials like smartcards, alternative credentials like YubiKeys or other FIDO/USB tokens, derived and digital credentials.

The chief executive of NextgenID, Mohab Murrar says, “As we focus on streamlining this process, we can enable government agencies and service members to be deployed more effectively, ensuring their valuable skills and expertise are utilized where they are most needed.”

