Wicket facial authentication rolling out at all NFL stadiums starting Aug 8

If last year’s Express Entry facial authentication pilot at select NFL venues was a field goal for Wicket, the biometrics provider has now scored a touchdown, as the league prepares to roll out Wicket’s face biometrics system for digital credentialing across all 30 NFL stadiums, starting with preseason games on August 8.

In a LinkedIn post, Wicket CEO Jeff Boehm announced the expansion, saying “all 32 teams (starting with the New England Patriots!) will be using Wicket to streamline and secure the credentialing program.” Boehm says the Boston firm’s facial recognition authentication system will “ensure that properly credentialed media, officials, staff and guests can easily and safely access restricted areas, including the playing field, press box or locker rooms.”

The selfie-based face biometrics system runs in tandem with accreditation software from Accredit Solutions, which checks credentials at security checkpoints for complete identity access management (IAM). Users with registered credential badges can have them scanned and compared against a real-time selfie taken at the security checkpoint, triggering a green signal for go, or a red signal prohibiting access. It also includes a phone-based system that is available to navigate possible glitches.

An update from StadiumTechReport notes some uncertainty about how the Wicket system will operate internally at stadiums. “Early versions of Wicket systems have simply used Apple iPads mounted on poles to provide a place for facial recognition via the iPad cameras,” says the update. “Recently, entry technology companies including Axess have been busy integrating Wicket software into their entry hardware, so it’s possible that teams could end up using that method to host the Wicket system.”

For the league, the system brings additional security and protection against fake credentials, which Andrea Schultz, the NFL’s director of strategic security programs, says are a growing problem. The explosion in online sports betting apps has contributed to the problem, as officials try and stamp out efforts to cheat – or steal money in order to cover gambling debts.

Sports Business Journal quotes Billy Langenstein, senior director of security services for the NFL, who says accountability is key to a successful face biometrics deployment. The league and the teams “know every single person who is being credentialed to work an NFL game, who they are, and the access levels they should have to do their job. And a big part of it is accountability for those individuals, embracing it, learning it and evaluating the safety and security of the program.”

Wicket’s ownership group includes part-owners of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. It has been among the more successful entrants in the biometric ticketing and IAM sector. In addition to its NFL contract, it tested facial recognition for ticketing at this year’s Australian Open.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | Express Entry | face biometrics | facial authentication | selfie biometrics | Wicket