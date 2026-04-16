Yoti, Luciditi demo interoperable age check at 2026 GAASS

At the 2026 Global Age Assurance Summit in Manchester, UK providers Yoti and Luciditi have successfully demonstrated how interoperable digital identity solutions equipped with biometrics can enable secure, privacy-preserving proof of age for alcohol sales across the UK market.

A release says the collaboration demonstrates how different providers can support one another in collaboration, “giving businesses flexibility and consumers more choice.”

In a live demonstration, Yoti’s Digital ID Connect ID Checker successfully verified a proof of age credential issued by Luciditi, showcasing real-world interoperability between independent UK providers. Both companies are certified under the UK Digital Verification Services Trust Framework (and are, as such, among those feeling pressed by the government’s GOV.UK plans).

Yoti and Luciditi’s system allows customers to present their proof of age on their smartphone via a QR code. It works offline, performing facial liveness detection and selfie matching on-device to protect privacy – meaning no biometric special category data leaves the buyer’s phone. Per the release, “the buyer’s facial image is not sent to the ID Checker app (and consequently the business), as the age credential’s biometric binding is performed on the device.”

Ian Moody, CEO and co-founder at Luciditi says that “with age checks a daily requirement for retailers and hospitality venues, today’s demonstration shows how interoperable digital IDs can streamline operations while building consumer trust. ID Checker is available now in major app stores, enabling immediate adoption across the UK.”

Yoti CEO Robin Tombs, fresh off winning the first-ever Age Assurance Industry Award for lifetime achievement, explains that “with businesses only receiving a simple confirmation of age, staff are no longer required to visually match a customer’s face to an ID image – keeping customer details such as date of birth and address private and secure. It also helps to reduce friction at the point of purchase, minimising the potential for confrontation.”

Article Topics

age verification | biometric liveness detection | biometric matching | biometrics | facial age estimation (FAE) | Luciditi | retail biometrics | Yoti