Yoti records 62% revenue growth in 2025

UK-based age assurance firm Yoti has recorded a 62 percent year-on-year growth in revenue in 2025, reaching £29 million (US$39 million), according to the company’s CEO Robin Tombs.

“We’ve been EBITDA profitable every month since Mar 2025,” Tombs said on LinkedIn.

Global cumulative downloads of the Yoti digital ID wallet exceeded 21.5 million during the past year. The majority of downloads, over 7.3 million, were made by UK-based users.

The app is largely used by businesses and platforms to verify users’ identity and age, including Instagram. ​The firm announced in November it has passed one billion age checks.

“It’s very hard to predict future downloads because there’s such little history of individuals downloading private sector digital ID wallets and there’s so much uncertainty over when key use cases will be unlocked by updates to out-of-date regulations across so many countries,” says Tombs.

The trend towards digital wallets, however, will continue, with millions downloading wallets made by governments and private companies, he adds. In the UK, the government is expected to change regulations related to proof of age for purchasing alcohol, which could lead to between 12 and 15 million new downloads for the Yoti wallet by spring 2026.

Currently, a third of Yoti’s annual costs go to investment into digital ID and verified credential services. Returns on the investment are expected within a 10- to 20-year timeframe, according to Tombs.

Yoti shared other figures from 2025: Its facial estimation technology was used to prevent 72 million minors from accessing adult content. More than 5 million of those came from children under the age of 13.

The platform recorded 50 million attempts at spoofing and 2.5 million injection attacks, which were prevented by Yoti’s liveness detection technology. Face spoofing attacks use photos, videos, or 3D masks to trick biometric systems, while injection attacks attempt to digitally insert fake biometric data into the system.

Yoti has also been working with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) and Childline, a counselling platform run by children’s charity NSPCC. The technology firm says that it has helped children prove their age to Childline and remove indecent images and videos of themselves from the internet 1000 times.

Age estimation pilot for tobacco sales launched in Italy

Yoti’s age assurance technology is spreading to more corners of the world. In partnership with British American Tobacco (BAT), the company is deploying its system across 119 BAT-branded pop-up stores in Italy.

BAT and Yoti have previously rolled out the technology to 10 stores owned by the Channel Islands Co-op on the island of Jersey. The pilots aim to help prevent the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to minors, according to Nicotine Insider.

Yoti has deployed its solution to more than 600 stores across Europe, including BAT-owned stores in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia. BAT is the second-largest tobacco company in the world based on net sales and a parent company of many of the globe’s major cigarette brands.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | face biometrics | financial results | retail biometrics | Yoti