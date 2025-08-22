FB pixel

Diebold Nixdorf self-checkout with Yoti age check arrives in Düsseldorf

| Masha Borak
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications
Diebold Nixdorf self-checkout with Yoti age check arrives in Düsseldorf
 

Yoti’s facial age estimation technology is arriving at more German supermarkets with the help of its retail technology partner Diebold Nixdorf.

After deployments in locations such as Waltershofen, Stuttgart Plieningen and Stuttgart Airport, German supermarket group EDEKA is bringing Diebold Nixdorf’s age estimation self-service checkouts to Düsseldorf. Shoppers in the seventh-largest city in Germany will have a chance to test the system at the EDEKA Paschmann supermarket.

Yoti’s age estimation algorithms are part of Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Smart Vision Age Verification product, used to verify the age of individuals purchasing age-restricted goods, such as alcoholic beverages. Customers can opt in to have their faces scanned with a front-facing camera.

Yoti says the age estimation deployment has reduced the need for human intervention by 75 percent and shortened the average age verification time from 2 minutes to less than 10 seconds.  The retail solution doesn’t involve facial recognition and doesn’t store images or other customer information, making it fully GDPR-compliant, according to the firms.

Diebold Nixdorf will also deliver a system that analyzes shoppers’ behavior at self-service checkouts through a camera known as Vynamic Smart Vision Shrink Reduction. The system is designed to detect missed scans and incorrect operations, preventing unexplained loss of inventory, known as retail shrinkage. In July, the product won the French Libre Service Actualités (LSA) Tech AI for Business award.

Düsseldorf’s EDEKA Paschmann is the first to test the technology in Germany, according to Leyla Feghhi, Diebold Nixdorf’s head of Retail Sales in the DACH region. The EDEKA Group operates 11 EDEKA Paschmann supermarkets across the country, all of which rely on Diebold Nixdorf products.

“With this AI-powered solution, we already cover more than 20 of the most common causes of shrink,” says Feghhi. “At the same time, the technology enables employees to better assess situations so they can respond appropriately. This prevents customers from being suspected of theft every time they accidentally scan an item incorrectly, and staff from having to engage in difficult personal interventions.”

In the future, EDEKA Paschmann in Düsseldorf also plans to use Diebold Nixdorf’s AI-powered fruit and vegetables recognition software. The product is already helping customers differentiate bananas from apples at self-checkouts at an EDEKA Beckesepp store in Waltershofen.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Paravision biometric liveness detection reaches PAD Level 3 in Ingenium evaluation

Paravision’s biometric anti-spoofing software has passed a Level 3 assessment from Ingenium Biometrics, showing high security and usability in the…

 

Harvard duo behind facial recognition glasses launching always-on speech recording

Last year, a pair of Harvard students gained widespread media attention when they modified Meta’s smart glasses to search people’s…

 

Roundtable launches system to detect bots using behavioral biometrics

Proof of personhood (PoP) has been pitched as a kind of holy grail for digital identity, a baseline for establishing…

 

Sri Lanka rolling national ID card investments into digital identity project

The transition to Sri Lanka’s unique digital ID (SL-UDI) for its citizens will strategically incorporate existing investments including software modules,…

 

Digital ID issuance platform for Nigerians abroad gets upgrade

Nigerians living abroad are now able to access National Identification Number (NIN) services in a seamless, robust, more secure, and…

 

Mexico announces $27M cloud services contract to support biometric CURP project

Mexico has launched a contract bidding process to select a cloud migration and cybersecurity services supplier to support the effective…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events