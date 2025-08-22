Diebold Nixdorf self-checkout with Yoti age check arrives in Düsseldorf

Yoti’s facial age estimation technology is arriving at more German supermarkets with the help of its retail technology partner Diebold Nixdorf.

After deployments in locations such as Waltershofen, Stuttgart Plieningen and Stuttgart Airport, German supermarket group EDEKA is bringing Diebold Nixdorf’s age estimation self-service checkouts to Düsseldorf. Shoppers in the seventh-largest city in Germany will have a chance to test the system at the EDEKA Paschmann supermarket.

Yoti’s age estimation algorithms are part of Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Smart Vision Age Verification product, used to verify the age of individuals purchasing age-restricted goods, such as alcoholic beverages. Customers can opt in to have their faces scanned with a front-facing camera.

Yoti says the age estimation deployment has reduced the need for human intervention by 75 percent and shortened the average age verification time from 2 minutes to less than 10 seconds. The retail solution doesn’t involve facial recognition and doesn’t store images or other customer information, making it fully GDPR-compliant, according to the firms.

Diebold Nixdorf will also deliver a system that analyzes shoppers’ behavior at self-service checkouts through a camera known as Vynamic Smart Vision Shrink Reduction. The system is designed to detect missed scans and incorrect operations, preventing unexplained loss of inventory, known as retail shrinkage. In July, the product won the French Libre Service Actualités (LSA) Tech AI for Business award.

Düsseldorf’s EDEKA Paschmann is the first to test the technology in Germany, according to Leyla Feghhi, Diebold Nixdorf’s head of Retail Sales in the DACH region. The EDEKA Group operates 11 EDEKA Paschmann supermarkets across the country, all of which rely on Diebold Nixdorf products.

“With this AI-powered solution, we already cover more than 20 of the most common causes of shrink,” says Feghhi. “At the same time, the technology enables employees to better assess situations so they can respond appropriately. This prevents customers from being suspected of theft every time they accidentally scan an item incorrectly, and staff from having to engage in difficult personal interventions.”

In the future, EDEKA Paschmann in Düsseldorf also plans to use Diebold Nixdorf’s AI-powered fruit and vegetables recognition software. The product is already helping customers differentiate bananas from apples at self-checkouts at an EDEKA Beckesepp store in Waltershofen.

