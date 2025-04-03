Yoti reaches EBITDA profitability, expects further facial age estimation growth

This past month is the first in which Yoti has turned a profit on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to CEO Robin Tombs.

In a LinkedIn post, Tombs says Yoti’s annualized revenues hit 26 million pounds (approximately US$34.2 million) in March 2025. The company’s revenues are up 78 percent on a year-over-year basis, from just over £40,000 a day to £71,500, or just over £2 million ($2.6 million) over a 30-day month.

A breakdown of monthly revenue shared with the post shows Yoti topping £500,000 a month right at the end of 2022, and then surpassing £1 million in mid-2023.

Tombs expects Yoti’s UK revenue to grow this year, as more companies deploy facial age estimation and selfie biometrics to comply with the Online Safety Act. The UK “painfully” has not amended its laws to allow age estimation for in-person alcohol purchases at self-checkouts, however.

He is looking for more favorable legislation over the next year to boost Yoti’s sales in 2026.

The changes he anticipates would make Yoti’s DAITF-certified reusable digital ID useful to more businesses, and “More customers, employees & contractors will be able to accept business issued verified credentials in to their Yoti digital ID wallets.”

One example of the kinds of implementations Yoti sees growing for ID verifications under the DIATF is the use of digital ID and biometrics by employee background check company Agenda Screening, which was detailed in a recent case study.

Then again, the UK government has not been considered very forthcoming in its plans for the nation’s ID and attribute checks.

Tombs expresses gratitude to the HSBC team that invested 20 million pounds ($25.4 million at the time) in December, 2023 to fund Yoti’s path to the financial break-even point.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | financial results | Yoti