FB pixel

Yoti reaches EBITDA profitability, expects further facial age estimation growth

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Yoti reaches EBITDA profitability, expects further facial age estimation growth
 

This past month is the first in which Yoti has turned a profit on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to CEO Robin Tombs.

In a LinkedIn post, Tombs says Yoti’s annualized revenues hit 26 million pounds (approximately US$34.2 million) in March 2025. The company’s revenues are up 78 percent on a year-over-year basis, from just over £40,000 a day to £71,500, or just over £2 million ($2.6 million) over a 30-day month.

A breakdown of monthly revenue shared with the post shows Yoti topping £500,000 a month right at the end of 2022, and then surpassing £1 million in mid-2023.

Tombs expects Yoti’s UK revenue to grow this year, as more companies deploy facial age estimation and selfie biometrics to comply with the Online Safety Act. The UK “painfully” has not amended its laws to allow age estimation for in-person alcohol purchases at self-checkouts, however.

He is looking for more favorable legislation over the next year to boost Yoti’s sales in 2026.

The changes he anticipates would make Yoti’s DAITF-certified reusable digital ID useful to more businesses, and “More customers, employees & contractors will be able to accept business issued verified credentials in to their Yoti digital ID wallets.”

One example of the kinds of implementations Yoti sees growing for ID verifications under the DIATF is the use of digital ID and biometrics by employee background check company Agenda Screening, which was detailed in a recent case study.

Then again, the UK government has not been considered very forthcoming in its plans for the nation’s ID and attribute checks.

Tombs expresses gratitude to the HSBC team that invested 20 million pounds ($25.4 million at the time) in December, 2023 to fund Yoti’s path to the financial break-even point.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DIF Labs showcases identity, privacy and digital assets projects in its inaugural cohort

DIF Labs has brought together its inaugural Beta Cohort of teams that want to solve some of the toughest challenges…

 

Trust Stamp Denmark chosen for Mastercard’s impact tech partnership program

Identity company Trust Stamp has been chosen as one of the five companies to join the Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV 2025…

 

DIATF community argues for ditching Gov.uk digital wallet in APPG meeting

The UK’s All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Digital Identity held a contentious meeting Wednesday, with stakeholders from the age…

 

Biometrics and identity papers become new US immigration battleground

On March 12, 2025, the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published an interim final rule that reactivates a…

 

Identy.io gearing up to provide biometric support as US braces for influx of travelers

Identy.io is ready to tackle the challenges facing the U.S. travel industry. A release from the Delaware-headquartered biometric identity company…

 

Age assurance from k-ID protects young gamers as firm joins safety coalition

The Gaming Safety Coalition is getting a new member in k-ID, an age assurance and content customization provider focused on…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events