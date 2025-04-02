Asked for clarity on age and identity checks, UK gov’t says little

Age assurance providers continue to seek clarity around the UK’s plans for government participation in the industry. In particular they are concerned about whether the planned expansion of Gov.uk from the One Login single sign-in (SSO) service to digital wallets and mobile driver’s licenses will undercut the nascent market.

But it’s not just age checks that are affected. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has also had its Gov.uk One Login certified to the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), meaning that in theory the government could start competing with private companies for share of ID checks for Right to Work, Right to Rent and background check (DBS) compliance.

Some are even suggesting an apparent preference for using digital ID to complete age checks over age estimation with face biometrics is part of a strategy to introduce a de facto ID mandate.

The lack of clarity around the government’s direction has been roundly criticized, with digital identity-focussed legal consultant Richard Oliphant among those warning against “a twin-track approach to digital ID.”

Computer Weekly reports that multiple ID providers have written to DSIT Secretary of State Peter Kyle with their concerns, and have received no reply.

A letter from the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) to Government Digital Service (GDS) Director of Digital Identity Natalie Jones and Office for Digital Identities and Attributes CEO Hannah Rutter and seen by Biometric Update warns of a significant risk of investment fleeing the sector. It points out the inclusion of private sector services in the Gov.uk wallet announcement, and says the need for reassurance to the industry and its investors is urgent.

Jones replied a month later with reassurance that the government is not intentionally undermining the industry. “We fully recognise the importance of a thriving private sector market for digital identity in the UK and are committed to working collaboratively with private sector partners to support its ongoing growth,” her reply says, promising further engagement in the Spring.

The reply states that “One Login’s scope remains focussed exclusively on facilitating access to public sector services,” but provides little detail or commitment.

Computer Weekly also notes that age estimation was downplayed in favor of digital identity as an age assurance credential in the government consultation into amending the laws for alcohol sales launched at the beginning of 2024.

More clarity could potentially come from an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) meeting on digital identity on Wednesday.

