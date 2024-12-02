UK student IDs now supported by Yoti digital identity apps

Yoti has added support for school IDs to its digital ID apps so students can more easily prove their status without showing a physical card.

The new Student ID feature enables people with a physical student card to register it as a digital ID through the usual selfie biometrics and liveness check. They can then use the digital ID to access a wide range of age-restricted goods and services, including purchasing alcohol (though not in pubs), tobacco and vape products, but also tickets to age-restricted films, and entering gambling premises, tattoo parlors and beauty salons, but not voting.

Student IDs from Yoti will also be accepted for purchasing bus tickets at discounted prices on National Express, which is the first company to announce it will accept them.

“As a leading public transport operator, we are continually seeking solutions to enhance our service quality and passenger experience,” says National Express West Midlands Head of Customer Experience Adam Rideout. “The new Student ID feature from Yoti will make it even easier for customers to provide proof of student status when travelling on our services and benefit from cheaper travel.”

Yoti’s digital ID apps have each been accredited as compliant with the UK’s national Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS). As such they can also be used for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks.

The apps display a photo of the student, their school email address and verified status as a student, keeping other personal data private and secure, according to the announcement.

Yoti cites government figures that show there are nearly 3 million students at UK higher education institutions.

“Young people can now prove their age, identity and student status, all from one secure Digital ID,” says Yoti CEO Robin Tombs.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | mobile app | selfie biometrics | student ID | Yoti