FB pixel

UK student IDs now supported by Yoti digital identity apps

Bus line first business to announce acceptance
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Schools
UK student IDs now supported by Yoti digital identity apps
 

Yoti has added support for school IDs to its digital ID apps so students can more easily prove their status without showing a physical card.

The new Student ID feature enables people with a physical student card to register it as a digital ID through the usual selfie biometrics and liveness check. They can then use the digital ID to access a wide range of age-restricted goods and services, including purchasing alcohol (though not in pubs), tobacco and vape products, but also tickets to age-restricted films, and entering gambling premises, tattoo parlors and beauty salons, but not voting.

Student IDs from Yoti will also be accepted for purchasing bus tickets at discounted prices on National Express, which is the first company to announce it will accept them.

“As a leading public transport operator, we are continually seeking solutions to enhance our service quality and passenger experience,” says National Express West Midlands Head of Customer Experience Adam Rideout. “The new Student ID feature from Yoti will make it even easier for customers to provide proof of student status when travelling on our services and benefit from cheaper travel.”

Yoti’s digital ID apps have each been accredited as compliant with the UK’s national Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS). As such they can also be used for right to work, right to rent and criminal record checks.

The apps display a photo of the student, their school email address and verified status as a student, keeping other personal data private and secure, according to the announcement.

Yoti cites government figures that show there are nearly 3 million students at UK higher education institutions.

“Young people can now prove their age, identity and student status, all from one secure Digital ID,” says Yoti CEO Robin Tombs.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Ecommerce is losing money to fraud – and looking towards biometrics

Fraud losses continue to plague ecommerce and online payments, with Juniper releasing the latest sobering statistics on merchant losses. Behavioral…

 

UK govt publishes $25M tender for live facial recognition

UK’s law enforcement agencies are seeking live facial recognition (LFR) suppliers in a new tender worth up to £20 million…

 

Biometrics’ promise of secure, frictionless access news to Delta stowaway

In what is being called a ‘gross failure’ of security, a stowaway was able to evade multiple security checkpoints to…

 

The DUA Bill is just the starting point

As the UK’s Parliament discusses the Data (Use and Access) Bill which will regulate digital verification and digital identity, the…

 

Digital payments adoption in Africa building, but inclusivity lagging

As African countries continue their efforts to build digital public infrastructure (DPI), the digital payments component of DPI is fast…

 

Kenya passport, ID card issuance reforms paying off: Julius Bitok

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services, Prof Julius Bitok, has told parliament that reforms they introduced to expedite…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events