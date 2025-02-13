FB pixel

Age assurance in shops reduces lineups, eases staff burdens and improves security

Age verification, age estimation providers report positive data from retail use cases
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications
Age assurance in shops reduces lineups, eases staff burdens and improves security
 

Age assurance technologies are increasingly being deployed for point-of-sale use cases, and proving effective at curtailing the sale of restricted goods to minors. Privately says its product stops hordes of kids from buying vapes, while Yoti and ITL find clients in retail chains.

Data shows age assurance highly effective for vape sales

Those bubblegum flavored e-cigarettes? They’re not for your Uncle Dave. Privately SA has released new data showing that deployments of its AgeAI biometric age assurance platform in UK vape shops prevent on average eight underage customers per store per day from purchasing vapes.

The data was gathered over six months from UK stores using AgeAI devices. Each device scanned an average of 92 customers per store daily, identifying up to eight as underage.

A release from the company says the stats highlight the scale of minors vaping in the UK – and the need for effective automated age assurance tools.

By automating transactions, its GDPR-compliant facial age estimation technology reduces the risk of costly regulatory fines and eliminates the potential for customer-merchant conflict. Unique to AgeAI is an automated “refusals register,” which digitally records any purchase attempts that are denied due to age checks, for ease of tracking, centralized metrics and security.

Ankush Panwar, Privately SA, says “it’s a challenging environment for retailers and anything that can reduce conflict is hugely welcome. As the UK tightens enforcement on underage vape sales, solutions such as AgeAI provide a scalable, accurate and privacy-conscious way to ensure compliance while reducing in-store tensions.”

He calls the use of algorithmic age assurance systems “a triple win” – “it’s frictionless for customers, store owners can mitigate the risk of sales to minors and the subsequent fines, and it shows the vape industry is serious about preventing underage sales.”

Privately SA, a SafetyTech company, has performed more than one million age checks in retail stores to date.

Yoti facial age estimation keeps customers calmer

A new case study from Yoti illustrates how algorithmic age estimation technology at self checkout terminals has had “a hugely positive impact on the time taken at checkout and the levels of frustration felt by consumers.” Diebold Nixdorf, a multinational banking and retail technology firm, selected Yoti’s facial age estimation for its Vynamic Smart Vision kiosks, based on its accuracy, ethical framework and flexible configuration.

No one likes lineups, nor being ignored by retail staff. Matt Redwood, vice president of Diebold Nixdorf, says Yoti’s facial age estimation “has the knock-on effect that the efficiency of the checkout improves, transaction times drop and there are fewer queues in the store. Additionally, it also frees up staff to better serve customers who need their help.”

Yoti says the biometric age estimation deployment has reduced the need for human intervention by 75 percent and reduced the average age verification time from 2 minutes to less than 10 seconds.

Innovative Technology Ltd. lines up wares for EuroCIS 2025

Innovative Technology Ltd (ITL) has announced its final plans for EuroCIS, a trade fair for retail technology taking place from February 18-20, 2025 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The TK firm will be showcasing cash validation and age and identity verification solutions in Hall 9 booth A21.

In a release, Christian Czeskleba, senior business development manager for ITL’s age and identity range, says “We’re excited to show EuroCIS visitors our latest AI-powered technology for anonymous age checks, ID verification, digital advertisements and consumer analytics.”

ITL’s products include ICU Lite which can be integrated into self-checkout terminals to automate age checks using an API; as well as MyCheckr and MyCheckr Mini, which are “ideal for performing age checks at manned checkouts to give till operators the confidence to ask for ID, or can be placed where age restricted goods are located such as locked fridges or cabinets.”

Upcoming webinars on biometric age assurance

ITL will be going deeper into how facial age estimation can transform age-restricted sales in a live webinar on Thursday, February  27 at 11:00 AM (GMT).  Biometrics Product Manager Andrew O’Brien will host special guests Hemanshu Patel, deputy vice president of The Federation of Independent Retailers, and Julian Taylor-Green, a SPAR franchise owner. Interested parties can register here.

Biometric Update is also hosting a webinar on age assurance, with an event focused on navigating the UK’s Online Safety Act. Scheduled for March 6, 2025, the exclusive webinar features Goode Intelligence bridges the gap between age verification solution providers and businesses seeking compliance. Attendees will gain clarity on Ofcom-recommended age verification methods, compare real-world implementations, and engage directly with industry experts.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Amazon firm: fired worker deserved it. Less so on its cop FR ban

The wrongful-firing lawsuit filed against Amazon Web Services in the UK has gained a new life. An October dismissal of…

 

Only 0.1% of people can tell a deepfake, says iProov

Only a tiny fraction of people – 0.1 percent – can accurately distinguish between real and fake content such as…

 

Ukraine tests compatibility with EUDI Wallet

Ukraine has successfully tested its compatibility with the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, allowing its citizens to use digital…

 

North Carolina, Arkansas work toward mDL launches

The strategic plan for North Carolina’s implementation of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) is contained in a study published in revised…

 

Nametag secure onboarding and ID verification bars entry to IT plants

The United States’ latest tool in clamping down on North Korean espionage? Look no further than Nametag’s integrated identity verification…

 

Appeals court orders NYPD facial recognition contracts made public

An appeals court in New York has ruled that the New York Police Department (NYPD) must disclose all documents relating…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events