Yoti boasts 70 app integrations to streamline ID verification for businesses

Yoti has announced the launch of a set of integrations with popular applications, with the goal of making its biometric digital identity and age verification services more accessible to businesses worldwide.

The integrations are offered through a central hub, and designed to simplify the addition of Yoti’s identity verification offerings to existing business systems. An announcement shared by John Mathews, commercial manager at Yoti, states that the company has over 70 integrations, such as Salesforce, Zoom, Google, Microsoft, Stripe, Airtable, Shopify and Tableau.

The integration hub offers a suite of tools and resources for companies across various industries, from finance to healthcare, by streamlining the process of verifying customer identities. Yoti’s new hub is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance its product offerings and expand its global reach.

The integrated software can provide customers with a single view of each customer, streamline workflows and enable process automation, and increase scalability and flexibility, according to Yoti’s product page. The company will build, manage and monitor the system integrations chosen by the customer, with full support.

“Proving ID or age or eSigning a document needs to be super easy for individuals & businesses across the world. Yoti now has over 70 no code / low code integrations covering many of the most popular business software applications,” says Robin Tombs, co-founder and CEO of Yoti in a LinkedIn post, providing examples.

Yoti’s integration hub offers businesses access to APIs, SDKs, and documentation, all designed to facilitate the integration process. For Shopify, it offers a “verify age” button in Shopify’s checkout process, ID verification without leaving your website and automated digital signing, and for Zoom, it offers ID verification links for IDV or digital ID to multiple participants from a video meeting and the ability to create envelopes during the e-sign process.

Last year, the digital identification provider secured £20 million (around $25.5 million) in funding from HSBC and its existing shareholders.

Currently, Yoti provides services to clients such as the Post Office, the UK Cinema Association, representing 90 percent of the nation’s cinema operators, and Lloyds Bank.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | face biometrics | identity verification | Yoti