Yoti integrates ROC.ai’s facial recognition into identity verification platform

London-based Yoti has announced that it will start to use facial recognition software from American multimodal biometrics provider Rank One Computing across the services of its digital ID platform.

ROC.ai’s algorithms are NIST-tested and the company claims the top rank among global face recognition providers in combined accuracy and efficiency. Among its customers are the U.S. Department of Defense, federal and state law enforcement agencies, and multinational financial institutions. Its Code of Ethics demonstrates a commitment to privacy and inclusion of all races, ages, and genders, according to the announcement.

“ROC.ai is a much admired and respected provider of lightweight, built for speed, leading facial recognition software and Yoti is committed to offering its business customers world class identity and biometrics solutions,” says Robin Tombs, Yoti CEO, in the announcement. “Like Yoti, the ROC.ai team is committed to ethical use of biometrics to make the world more secure and convenient, without bias or threats to privacy.”

ROC.ai CEO Scott Swann said his company is “incredibly bullish” on the partnership. Yoti’s “recognized stature in the digital identity space and their commitment to ethical, transparent technology align directly with our mission to make the world smarter, safer and stronger through best of breed computer vision solutions,” he continued.

Just a few weeks ago, ROC.ai announced that its iris biometrics achieved the fastest mean search speed compared to all other vendors in NIST testing.

Yori recently announced it had signed up automation fintech Paays for its face biometrics and released a report on accessible and inclusive identity verification.

