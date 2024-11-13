Privately, Privado partner to develop device-based, reusable age verification tool

As regulatory scrutiny increases around age-restricted online content, technology companies Privately SA and Privado ID have announced a partnership to develop a privacy-focused, age assurance solution that allows users to securely verify their age directly on their own device.

The collaboration will leverage Privately’s Multimodal Age Estimation and reverification technology, integrated within Privado ID’s marketplace for verifiable credentials. The integration aims to offer a reusable, privacy-protective age verification method across various platforms, aligning with the concept of self-sovereign identity, which allows users to maintain control over their digital identities.

With this, the new system by Privately SA and Privado ID plans on addressing challenges faced by adult content, social media and streaming services when it comes to enabling age verification directly on users’ devices.

Companies such as Pornhub have restricted access in some U.S. states due to age verification laws, which many see as infringing on user privacy. Similarly, social media platforms like Meta and TikTok face pressures to enforce age restrictions, with recent regulatory actions including Australia’s social media age restrictions. Streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu are also beginning to explore age verification measures for mature content.

“Combining our AI-driven age estimation technology with Privado ID’s’s privacy-focused tools, creates a compelling proposition that delivers accurate age verification without compromising user privacy,” says Onur Yürüten, head of age assurance at Privately SA.

“We inhabit a world in which it is vital to provide age-appropriate experiences yet is also increasingly focused on privacy, so the ability for consumers to verify identity across different platforms without repeating the process is priceless.”

Privately SA specializes in privacy-focused age verification and child safety technology, and Privado ID, previously a part of Polygon Labs, develops privacy-preserving digital credential tools compatible with legacy systems and digital environments.

The project aims to support future standardization of age verification within the European Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet, and both organizations say they are engaging with governments and regulators across Europe to promote privacy-preserving verification methods that safeguard user data.

“This collaboration with Privately means we provide a Self-Sovereign Identity that delivers a first-class user experience while ensuring the highest levels of anonymity and security,” adds Evin McMullen, Privado ID co-founder & CSO.

“A reusable, accurate and compliant age verification tool has wide-reaching potential in payments, gaming, blockchain and many other sectors, where secure and private age verification is critical.”

Article Topics

age verification | digital identity | face biometrics | multimodal biometrics | Privado ID | Privately | reverification | self-sovereign identity