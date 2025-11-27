FB pixel

Yoti passes a billion age checks, building foundation of trust

| Joel R. McConvey
A blog from the UK biometrics and digital identity firm Yoti says it has now completed over one billion age checks.

“Reaching this milestone – across facial age estimation, digital IDs, identity document checks and our other secure age-checking methods – shows that our technology is being used safely and responsibly around the world,” Yoti says.

In the end, the simple formula of numbers plus time is likely to erode any argument Meta or other critics have about third party age assurance technology, and the firms that provide it. As Yoti notes, a billion checks “reflects the fact that businesses, regulators and individuals have placed (and are still placing) their trust in a system that’s designed to offer age-appropriate experiences to people all around the world.”

Once everyone you know has done an age check with no disastrous consequences – and likely no consequences at all – it will become much more difficult to argue that they put user data at risk.

Among its future goals, Yoti (which is a member of both AVPA and euCONSENT ABL) lists the effort to add new approaches and work with regulators, “so they understand that consumers are looking for reusable approaches” such as age tokens or passkeys.

