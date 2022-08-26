Daon partnership combines biometrics with ANI validation for call centers

Daon has partnered with risk analytics provider Neustar to provide end-to-end customer authentication for call centers to reduce call spoofing and other forms of fraud.

The Daon IdentityX library of biometric algorithms has been augmented with Neustar’s Authentication Plus and Account link solutions, which are used for deterministic and probabilistic device and phone number proofing prior to the connection to support passive authentication. The integration gives call centers accurate, real-time automatic number identification (ANI) validation, according to the company announcement.

TransUnion subsidiary Neustar also provides biometric voice authentication to customers like fintech Altigen.

“Customer contact centers are a critical engagement and trust point, and businesses must balance a seamless customer experience with strong authentication and validation,” comments Ralph Rodriguez, president and CPO at Daon. “By incorporating Neustar’s ANI validation and matching technology into our IdentityX contact center solution, we are better able to protect our customers from the onslaught of fraudsters. We want to provide our customers with solutions they can trust, and this partnership allows us to do just that.”

The partners cite a report that there are 4.1 billion spoofed calls each month, on average.

“Over the years, call spoofing has increased substantially, impacting both the customer experience and cost centers for many businesses,” says Tom McNeal, VP and GM of the Public Sector and Partner Channel at Neustar. “The partnership with Daon provides our mutual customers a more comprehensive and powerful solution to mitigate the damages of inbound call fraud by adding passive voice authentication to the workflow seamlessly enabling contact center representatives to focus on the needs of that customer instead of having to challenge their authenticity.”

Daon’s digital health pass VeriFLY recently passed a million users on Carnival Cruises.

