Sentry Enterprises adds biometrics to Allegion products for secure access

Sentry Enterprises and Allegion have partnered to offer customers a two-factor biometric authentication solution that does not require infrastructure investment. Allegion is a company that makes security products under established brands like Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN for access control at homes, workplaces, schools and other buildings.

Sentry Enterprises offers the SentryCard, a secure identity and security solution that utilizes biometric authentication at the edge and eliminates the need for passwords. Sentry says this card is specifically designed to withstand threats such as stolen or forged credentials.

With the partnership, users can now use Schlage’s Custom Encryption Key Service (SCEKS) to create their own encryption keys. It is compatible with the MIFARE DESFire chip found in Sentry’s biometric credential. Additionally, the two-factor authentication system is compatible with Schlage’s electronic locks, card readers and other manufacturers that work with NXP semiconductors.

As Mark Bennett, the CEO of Sentry Enterprises, explains, “the ability to ensure absolute identity on our SentryCard means that only the individual authorized to access a door or lock is the person entering the door.”

The company says Sentry’s biometric platform provides user-controlled proof-of-identity for enhanced security in access control systems. This identity platform provides biometric authentication to protect assets and secure access for the military, enterprises, governments, cryptocurrency and blockchain markets.

Bennett adds that biometric credential activation is an up-and-coming approach to access control, and claims that Sentry’s technology has the potential to make it even better.

Last September, AlertEnterprise and Sentry Enterprises partnered to include SentryCard in their security solutions and IAM offerings. By integrating SentryCard’s biometric abilities with AlertEnterprise’s Guardian cyber-physical IAM platform, companies can issue their employees non-transferable credentials, the companies say.

