IDDEEA improves digital services for Bosnia and Herzegovina in line with EU directives

| Abigail Opiah
The Identity and Data Exchange Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (IDDEEA) recently announced improvements aimed at facilitating citizens’ access to secure digital services.This development comes as part of broader European Union (EU) directives aimed at bolstering digital infrastructures across member states.

IDDEEA, responsible for managing identity and personal data, has recently showcased its commitment to modernizing citizen services through increased issuance of digital identity documents, wallets, and remote electronic signatures. This initiative aligns with the EU’s Digital Single Market strategy, which emphasizes the importance of secure and accessible digital identities for all European citizens.

During the Identity Week conference, IDDEEA director, Almir Badnjević highlighted the agency’s role in transforming the digital landscape of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Emphasizing the importance of secure digital identities, the director underscored IDDEEA’s efforts to streamline administrative processes and ensure data protection standards are met in line with EU regulations.

The agency’s efforts have resulted in a notable increase in the issuance of digital identity documents and wallets, marking an upturn in accessibility and convenience for individuals navigating digital services, according to Identity Week. The agency is currently focused on processing primarily new identity cards and passports for citizens, with a projected total of 712,429 ID cards and 431,455 travel documents expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Its citizens now benefit from streamlined access to various government services, facilitated by digital identity software implemented by IDDEEA. Additionally, IDDEEA’s digital signatures are certified according to the eIDAS regulation.

IDDEEA plans to further advance its digital identity initiatives, with upcoming projects aimed at integrating biometric data and enhancing the usability of digital wallets.

In May 2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) became a participant in the European Union’s Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL), which grants access to a 7.5 billion euro (roughly $8.1 billion) initiative aimed at advancing digitalization.

