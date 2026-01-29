Shufti deepfake audit tool enables reassessment of historic KYC selfie images

Shufti has introduced a deepfake detection audit tool on AWS Marketplace, aimed at helping regulated organizations reassess historic identity verification records in light of advances in synthetic media.

Shufti Face Deepfake Detection enables compliance and risk teams to rescan customer selfie images collected during KYC processes between 2020 and 2025. The goal is to identify AI‑generated faces, face swaps or manipulated imagery that may have passed earlier controls but would fail current detection standards.

“Companies make long-term risk decisions based on customer identity evidence collected at onboarding,” says Shahid Hanif, Shufti’s CEO. “As deepfake and face-manipulation techniques evolve, those records need to be reassessed against current detection standards.”

The audit engine operates within a company’s own AWS account and Virtual Private Cloud, keeping biometric data processing internal. It uses multi‑layered analysis to detect facial landmark inconsistencies, structural artefacts and sensor‑noise patterns associated with synthetic imagery.

“Shufti’s face deepfake detection audit on AWS Marketplace enables teams to review historic approvals for deepfake and face-swap indicators within their own AWS environment and to base risk management and governance decisions on evidence-based outcomes,” Hanif adds.

Unlike live onboarding checks, the system is designed for retrospective audits. Organizations can scope reviews by time period, geography or product line, and run either batch audits or targeted investigations. Findings provide an evidence‑based view of legacy verification performance and potential exposure to fraud.

There is growing concern that deepfake techniques have outpaced earlier KYC controls, leaving gaps in customer identity records. Shufti’s tool is positioned as part of a broader set of audit engines for biometric and document verification, including liveness detection and document originality checks.

The audit engine is now available through AWS Marketplace.

Article Topics

AI fraud | AWS marketplace | deepfake detection | deepfakes | KYC | selfie biometrics | Shufti