Pindrop makes Pulse for Meetings deepfake detection tool generally available

Pindrop’s Pulse for Meetings product has made Time Magazine’s list of the best inventions of 2025 – an impressive bit of mainstream recognition for a biometrics firm. Now, the audio deepfake detection firm is making the tool generally available to customers, accessible on Zoom, Webex by Cisco and Microsoft Teams.

“Pindrop Pulse for Meetings helps enterprises secure their most critical conversations from both human and AI impostors,” says a release from the firm. A blog breaks down the numbers: the product detects synthetic audio with up to 99 percent accuracy and a less than 1 percent false positive rate. In independent deepfake detection tests by NPR, it outperformed competitors by 40 percentage points. And it ranked as the top commercial solution in the ACM MM Deepfake Detection Challenge 2025 for video detection.

Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom, says “Pindrop’s new integration helps provide users confidence that the people they see and hear are real. As the first UCaaS provider to introduce Pindrop Pulse on our platform, Zoom looks forward to offering this additional security tool in the Zoom Meetings experience.”

“Trust is the foundation of every business, and advances in deepfake technology strike at the heart of it,” says Dr. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop. “With Pulse for Meetings, we’re giving organizations a seamless way to detect deepfakes and authenticate participants across the video platforms they rely on most, protecting conversations, decisions, and collaboration from digital deception.”

In April, Balasubramaniyan was the first guest on the Biometric Update Podcast, discussing Pindrop Pulse and the growing audio deepfake threat. Pindrop’s data says one in six job applicants now show signs of digital manipulation, and the firm sees about seven deepfake attacks per customer every day.

In a recent blog from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where Balasubramaniyan earned his PhD and has subsequently endowed a scholarship, he says the easy availability of generative AI tools “been by far the biggest tailwind for Pindrop. Everything requires strong identification and strong security.”

