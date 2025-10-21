Pindrop partnership brings deepfake fraud detection capabilities to Webex

Pindrop has announced a strategic partnership with Webex by Cisco, which provides collaboration technologies for customer and employee experiences via its widely used Webex Suite and Webex Contact Center.

A release says the partnership will see Cisco customers gain access to Pindrop’s full suite of tools, including passive voice biometric authentication, advanced fraud detection, consortium-driven fraud intelligence and the Pindrop Pulse for Meetings product, which provides real-time deepfake detection.

Integration into Webex Contact Center enables passive biometric authentication of customers, with fraud detection and device intelligence to defend against account takeovers and synthetic identities. Pindrop Pulse for Meetings introduces real-time, multi-modal deepfake detection into Webex Meetings, analyzing audio, video, and location data simultaneously to help enterprises secure their most critical meetings against the evolving threats of identity fraud and synthetic media.

“Voice and video are the foundation of how enterprises engage customers, employees, and partners,” says Dr. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop. “By bringing our newest innovation, Pulse for Meetings, together with proven authentication and fraud detection into the Webex ecosystem, we are giving organizations enterprise-grade protection across every interaction.”

Amit Barave, VP of product management for Webex Suite and AI at Cisco, says trust is the foundation of collaboration. “Enterprises depend on Webex’s secure and reliable platform to operate with confidence in today’s digital economy. By integrating Pindrop’s AI-driven fraud and deepfake detection across the Webex Suite, we are helping customers protect their most sensitive conversations across meetings and calls while driving productivity at scale.”

Pindrop will be available to enterprise customers via Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | call centers | deepfake detection | fraud prevention | passive authentication | Pindrop | synthetic voice