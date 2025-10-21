FB pixel

Pindrop partnership brings deepfake fraud detection capabilities to Webex

Pulse for Meetings among suite of products available to Cisco customers
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Voice Biometrics
Pindrop partnership brings deepfake fraud detection capabilities to Webex
 

Pindrop has announced a strategic partnership with Webex by Cisco, which provides collaboration technologies for customer and employee experiences via its widely used Webex Suite and Webex Contact Center.

A release says the partnership will see Cisco customers gain access to Pindrop’s full suite of tools, including passive voice biometric authentication, advanced fraud detection, consortium-driven fraud intelligence and the Pindrop Pulse for Meetings product, which provides real-time deepfake detection.

Integration into Webex Contact Center enables passive biometric authentication of customers, with fraud detection and device intelligence to defend against account takeovers and synthetic identities. Pindrop Pulse for Meetings introduces real-time, multi-modal deepfake detection into Webex Meetings, analyzing audio, video, and location data simultaneously to help enterprises secure their most critical meetings against the evolving threats of identity fraud and synthetic media.

“Voice and video are the foundation of how enterprises engage customers, employees, and partners,” says Dr. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop. “By bringing our newest innovation, Pulse for Meetings, together with proven authentication and fraud detection into the Webex ecosystem, we are giving organizations enterprise-grade protection across every interaction.”

Amit Barave, VP of product management for Webex Suite and AI at Cisco, says trust is the foundation of collaboration. “Enterprises depend on Webex’s secure and reliable platform to operate with confidence in today’s digital economy. By integrating Pindrop’s AI-driven fraud and deepfake detection across the Webex Suite, we are helping customers protect their most sensitive conversations across meetings and calls while driving productivity at scale.”

Pindrop will be available to enterprise customers via Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Unissey upgrades biometric IAD certification from CLR Labs to High Level

Biometric injection attack detection (IAD) technology for web environments from Unissey has received High-Level certification against the CEN/TS 18099 standard…

 

Aurigin.ai integration to boost audio analysis for deepfake detection collaboration

Aurigin.ai has announced an integration with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) at India’s Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA), aimed at strengthening…

 

Vietnam wants all citizens served on digital platforms by 2026

Vietnam is targeting 100 percent digital ID and government service access by 2026. The ambitious goal comes as the country’s…

 

Idemia brings biometrics expertise to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Idemia Public Security has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SAMI Advanced Electronics, a regional leader in Saudi Arabia’s electronics…

 

Albania plans digital ID launch for 2026 to underpin broader digital transformation

The Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has praised the imminent launch of the country’s digital ID system as one of…

 

Beyon unveils new investment plan for Jordan’s DPI, seals KYC deal in Bahrain

Bahraini digital ID company Beyon Connect has rebranded its Jordan operations as “Umniah by Beyon” and also announced new investments worth…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events