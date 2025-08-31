FB pixel

Most organizations playing catch-up on deepfake fraud, but protections are available

Webinar shares market research, presents options from 6 leading providers
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Deepfake fraud attacks and deepfake detection technology have quickly gone from the next big thing in identity security to a critical capability for organizations to have deployed in production. Choosing the right technology is proving a daunting task for businesses across numerous verticals, however, as confirmed by attendees of a webinar on the topic this week.

An online presentation hosted last Thursday by Biometric Update presented the findings of the “2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide” composed together with Goode Intelligence, along with examples of the deepfake protection technologies available today.

Pindrop, Oz Forensics, Reality Defender, Mobai, Paravision and Aurigin, deepfake protection software vendors profiled in the report presented a range of different technologies for detecting, preventing, and protecting against deepfakes.

A poll of attendees showed that biometric liveness detection or presentation attack detection is the technology relied on by most organizations, at 42 percent, despite its inapplicability to injection attacks. Another 27 percent said they are working towards choosing technology for deepfake protection.

The webinar began with a review of the Report & Buyer’s Guide, highlighting the $5 billion opportunity by 2027 for vendors that show they can help deal with the 9.9 billion attacks expected against face and voice biometric systems over the next three years.

An ISO standard for injection attack detection (IAD) is in development, and in the meantime, competitions and hackathons are providing insight into the relative effectiveness of different approaches and technologies.

Download the report and watch the online presentation to help make an informed choice of technology to protect your organization from deepfake fraud.

