Startup applies psychophysiological signals to deepfake detection, releases API for devs

Texas-based deepfake detection provider Moveris has introduced a developer portal for access to its video deepfake scanning technology through its MoverisMedia API.

Developers can upload or submit a link to a recoded video to MoverisMedia, which analyzes physiological signals to verify human liveness, according to the company announcement. The results are displayed in real-time on an intuitive dashboard, Moveris says. Flexible pricing models support implementations from testing to production-scale deployments.

The physiological signals analyzed by Moveris are different from what the company calls the “basic biometrics or scripted user interactions” behind most liveness detection methods on the market. They are based on patterns uncovered in psychophysiological research that the company claims cannot be replicated by AI, making them future-proof despite the continued evolution of deepfake and generative AI technologies.

Moveris’ website refers to emotion analysis among its tools. The company also offers face biometric liveness detection, and says its technology is suitable for integration with KYC and AML checks.

“This is a major advancement in combating the global rise in deepfake video fraud,” said Moveris CEO Dr. Justin Keene. “We see an immediate need for fast and accurate human liveness verification in the financial sector, but the Moveris solution can be used to solve deepfake video fraud problems in any number of industries.”

“This type of data has been successfully collected in laboratory settings for decades, but we’ve never seen anything that captures these signals online at scale,” says Paul Kingsley Smith, CCO at Qualzy, a global online research platform and early adopter of MoverisMedia. “It’s the most efficient method to verify users are human before onboarding. Across industries, this technology could prevent billions in fraud annually.”

Moveris is offering its video deepfake detection technology to developers with 50 complimentary tokens so they can begin prototyping.

The 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts that deepfake detection will generate nearly $5 billion in revenue in 2027.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | deepfake detection | deepfakes | Moveris | psychophysiological