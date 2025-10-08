FB pixel

HaystackID brings deepfake detection to eDiscovery for legal sector

Authenticity of digital media can factor into court cases 
The potential for deepfakes to fool people takes on a novel angle when the setting is a courtroom. Digital media plays an increasingly important role in court cases, and the market for technology to service the legal sector is growing; a recent report by Future Market Insights forecasts that it will reach 72.5 billion dollars by 2035.

HaystackID, an “eDiscovery” and data intelligence provider for law firms, has announced the launch of a deepfake detection tool. A release says HaystackID Verification and Legal Identification/Authentication of Digital Media (VALID) “helps legal teams identify, authenticate, and defend digital, synthetic and AI-generated content,” using advanced analytics, forensic workflows and court-ready reporting.

“A deepfake inquiry isn’t simply an image check – it’s a comprehensive evidentiary examination,” says John Wilson, chief information security officer and president of forensics at HaystackID. “We’ve designed HaystackID VALID with scientific rigor. Every capability has been engineered for legal, regulatory and investigative defensibility, supported by secure handling protocols and complete documentation from intake to testimony.”

The addition of deepfake detection to its suite comes as HaystackID adds new integration access and migration services, and continues expansion in the UK – part of a larger strategy to extend AI adoption in the legal industry.

Even more realistic deepfakes on the way as Sora, Wan evolve

The AI technology used to create deepfakes keeps getting cranked up in terms of power – which doesn’t bode well for humankind’s ability to determine whether or not any piece of digital video is real. The recent release of Sora 2, an update of OpenAI’s generative video tool, has already put realistic deepfakes in everyone’s hands without dwelling too much on the consequences.

And there’s more on the way. As the global AI race intensifies, Chinese companies are looking to keep pace with U.S. companies, and megacorporation Alibaba is laying the groundwork to launch its Wan 2.5 audiovisual generator.

