Reality Defender SDK enables developers to leverage Nvidia infrastructure

Reality Defender has released its developer-focused SDK and API, and a post from CEO Ben Colman says the launch makes the firm’s tools for detecting deepfakes and synthetic media universally accessible.

“This launch represents our commitment to enabling trust in an AI-powered world by putting institutional-grade security tools directly into developers’ hands through a simple integration process.”

Like all of Reality Defender’s models, it works on Nvidia’s AI computing architecture, which Colman says “provides the performance necessary to analyze multimedia content across multiple dimensions simultaneously.”

“Our detection models examine audio signatures, visual artifacts, and contextual inconsistencies within a few seconds to identify synthetic content before it can cause any damage.”

H100 GPUs add horsepower to audio models

For its audio models in particular, Reality Defender has recently adopted the Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPU, which it says delivers more than twice the speed, performance and precision. And for advanced deepfake detection, it has adopted the Nvidia Dynamo-Triton, a high-throughput, low-latency inference framework for deploying generative AI and reasoning models.

For Reality Defender, this means “faster model inferencing, streamlined scaling and support for multimodal inputs across visual and voice.”

“Since harnessing Nvidia Dynamo-Triton, our ability to serve detections at enterprise scale has dramatically improved, helping us protect high-stakes use cases like CEO impersonation on video calls and synthetic voice fraud in call centers,” Colman says.

“The reliability of Nvidia’s architecture allows us to maintain consistent performance standards whether we’re securing a Fortune 500 company’s executive communications or processing API calls from independent developers building trust verification tools.”

He says opening up the SDK and API “ushers in a new era where developers everywhere can harness the power of Nvidia architecture to proactively combat synthetic threats at scale.”

“This launch transforms our approach from providing isolated security solutions to establishing the foundation for widespread protection networks. Each developer implementing our detection capabilities contributes to a broader ecosystem defending against AI-generated deception.”

And, Colman says, it launches “as a fully operational service rather than a developmental preview, reflecting the urgency of current AI deception threats.”

Use cases for any organization facing threat of synthetic content

Colman says the product is aimed at content verification specialists, security operations and fraud prevention teams, financial institutions, digital brand managers, evidence authentication professionals and anyone else tasked with identifying synthetic content targeting their organizations.

“We’ve developed holistic analysis techniques that examine complete multimedia compositions rather than isolated elements. The result is a system capable of identifying subtle synthetic manipulations that simpler detection tools miss, whether in audio recordings or static images. Our goal is establishing deepfake detection as a standard security layer across digital platforms.”

Per the blog, initial API support covers audio and image analysis, with video processing and additional multimedia formats planned for upcoming releases.

Reality Defender recently partnered with data intelligence monitoring firm Primer Technologies to build what Colman calls “the first AI-native intelligence stack that doesn’t just spot emerging threats, but actually verifies whether content comes from real humans or sophisticated AI systems.”

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | fraud prevention | Reality Defender | synthetic voice