Reality Defender expands access to deepfake detection with new API, SDK

| Masha Borak
Deepfake detection platform Reality Defender has officially launched a public developer API and SDK and is offering a limited free service to developers who want to try it out.

The API allows developers to integrate a context-aware deepfake detection model into their applications. It can be integrated with just two lines of code, the company says, and a free tier with 50 deepfake detections per month is offered for developers to experiment with the platform.

The technology can be used for fraud detection, identity verification, content moderation, or other purposes, according to Alex Lisle, the company’s new chief technology officer.

The company’s Co-founder and CEO Ben Colman says in a post to the company’s website that making deepfake detection available to solo developers and organizations without enterprise budgets.

Currently, it supports audio and image detection, with plans to expand the platform to video in the coming months.

Last year, Reality Defender reached $33 million in an expansion of its series A funding round.  The financing round was led by Illuminate Financial, with Booz Allen Ventures, IBM Ventures, the Jefferies Family Office and Accenture participating.

 

