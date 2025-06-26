Reality Defender named WEF tech pioneer

A post from Reality Defender says the company has been named among the World Economic Forum’s 100 Technology Pioneers for 2025, and will contribute insights to WEF’s AI and digital trust initiatives over the next two years.

The honor places it alongside names like Google, PayPal, Dropbox, and SoundCloud, all of which are alumni of the program. Reality Defender CEO Ben Colman says “to be counted among this distinguished community is both humbling and energizing as we continue on our mission in securing critical communication channels against deepfake impersonations.”

The company’s WEF selection is yet another validation that deepfakes are a big, big problem, with ramifications for all of society. Colman says the recognition “underscores that protecting against digital impersonation isn’t just a technical challenge; it’s a fundamental requirement for maintaining trust in our interconnected world.”

The firm has kicked off its tenure by attending the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2025 in Tianjin, China.

“As we embark on this two-year journey with the World Economic Forum, we remain focused on our core mission of providing security at the speed of communication,” Colman says. “We’re proud to stand alongside other innovators working on everything from quantum computing to clean energy solutions, all united in our mission to solve humanity’s most pressing challenges.”

