FB pixel

Facia declares breakthrough deepfake detection scores

Perfect accuracy scores with Meta and other datasets
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Facia declares breakthrough deepfake detection scores
 

Facia has reached the point where it is scoring perfect accuracy for deepfake detection on third-party datasets, including Meta’s.

The company revealed it scored 100 percent accuracy with Meta’s Deepfake Detection Challenge (DFDC) dataset in a blog post. That dataset includes 2,100 videos manipulated with eight different techniques. Facia describes those techniques as “older,” but also suggests that they simulate “common deepfake threats.”

Facia also scored 100 percent accuracy detecting deepfakes from the FaceForensics, Celeb-DF, WildDeepfake and OneMillionFaces datasets.

A test of 51 deepfake detectors against the DFDC and Celeb-DF datasets carried out by Korean and Australian researchers earlier this year showed unimpressive detection accuracy though commercial solutions like Facia’s were not included.

The biometrics developer has also built its own deepfake dataset out of 3,430 synthetic images, using 13 generative AI tools. So far, Facia’s solution is up to 89.01 percent accuracy against this in-house dataset.

Facia explains that it uses a “multi-model ensemble” of at least 10 detection models for high precision. It has detected at least 53 attack types, with response times below a second for both cloud and on-premise deployments. In addition to a low false accept rate (FAR), Facia says it delivers the lowest false rejection rate (FRR).

Deepfake detection technology from Facia has been used to secure ID verification for businesses that require a high level of assurance and to protect remote onboarding systems for financial service providers, according to the post. The company says the same technology can also be used to detect and prevent the proliferation of non-consensual images or videos.

Facia completed an iBeta Level 2 test for compliance to the international standard for biometric presentation attack detection last year.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nepal’s biometric passport contract awarded to Veridos, Mühlbauer

Nepal’s biometric passport system has a new primary supplier. German firms Mühlbauer and Veridos have successfully outbid incumbent identity provider…

 

Reddit considers World for proof of personhood, age verification: Report 

Reddit is reportedly in talks with Tools of Humanity to use the World ID biometric-based digital identity for proof of…

 

New NADRA ID card rules redefine biometrics, mandate birth registration with Union Councils

Several reforms, including a redefinition of biometrics within the context of Pakistan’s national ID card system and compulsory birth registration…

 

Alipay introduces smart glasses payment with voice authentication

Chinese payments giant Alipay has launched smart glasses that enable users to perform transactions through QR code scans and voice…

 

UAE Pass streamlines access to over 5k digital services as transactions surge

The Cabinet of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met recently to review the use of the country’s digital ID platform,…

 

Benin shares its X-Road DPI interoperability experience in peer learning webinar

A recent peer learning discussion organized by the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI) spotlighted the DPI path walked by…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events