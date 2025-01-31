Deepfake detection platform Deduce acquired by Cheq

Deduce, a platform designed to detect AI-generated identity fraud, has been acquired by cybersecurity company Cheq as part of its strategy to strengthen its anti-fraud abilities. The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

New York-headquartered Deduce is the company behind the Deduce Identity Graph for cyber risk and fraud which captures activity on more than 185 million weekly active users to assess their identity. The data is used to detect AI-generated identities at account opening and within customer databases, including synthetic personas with convincing documents, biometrics and credit histories.

“By integrating trust scores with context-specific detection and defense, we are addressing the critical question: ‘Is this a real person, and are they who they claim to be?’,” says Ari Jacoby, co-founder and CEO of Deduce.

The startup claims 99.5 percent accuracy in identity assessment. The firm completed its US$9 million Series B funding round led by Freestyle Capital in 2023.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Cheq plans to integrate Deduce’s technology into its own products.

The Tiger Global-backed company helps businesses to prevent invalid traffic on their websites driven by malicious sources that can cause revenue losses, such as click farms, botents and fraudsters. An e-commerce site, for instance, can use its technology to exclude invalid users from their paid marketing campaigns.

Cheq has been on a merger and acquisition spree which aside from Deduce includes ClickCease and Ensighten. The latest acquisition is designed to boost its capabilities in preventing emerging and sophisticated fraud.

“By merging Deduce’s cutting-edge identity fraud prevention with Cheq’s context-specific go-to-market security platform, we are the only cybersecurity solution equipped to protect the entire customer journey now and through every digital evolution to come,” says Guy Tytunovich, the company’s co-founder and CEO.

Cheq says its protecting the businesses of 15,000 companies and lists clients such as Angi, Zscaler, S&P Global and The George Washington University.

