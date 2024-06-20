New multilingual audio deepfake detection coming to Reality Defender

Reality Defender is set to announce the launch of enhanced multilingual deepfake detection in its tool suite. In an exclusive early media release, the deepfake detection firm says the new release will also feature a new user interface for its app, which is more intuitive, efficient and user-friendly.

With only a link, the platform can pull media files directly from websites and social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Reality Defender downloads the associated video file at the highest possible resolution to detect any digital manipulations.

On the audio front, the company has expanded audio model deepfake capabilities and added support for Spanish and Portuguese audio files – a step toward offering a multilingual, global solution to a global problem.

“With enhanced multilingual deepfake detection now available in Spanish and Portuguese, we are extending our reach beyond English-speaking audiences, providing millions more further protection against AI-generated media used for fraud and disinformation,” says Ben Colman, CEO of Reality Defender.

