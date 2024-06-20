FB pixel

New multilingual audio deepfake detection coming to Reality Defender

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Voice Biometrics
New multilingual audio deepfake detection coming to Reality Defender
 

Reality Defender is set to announce the launch of enhanced multilingual deepfake detection in its tool suite. In an exclusive early media release, the deepfake detection firm says the new release will also feature a new user interface for its app, which is more intuitive, efficient and user-friendly.

With only a link, the platform can pull media files directly from websites and social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Reality Defender downloads the associated video file at the highest possible resolution to detect any digital manipulations.

On the audio front, the company has expanded audio model deepfake capabilities and added support for Spanish and Portuguese audio files – a step toward offering a multilingual, global solution to a global problem.

“With enhanced multilingual deepfake detection now available in Spanish and Portuguese, we are extending our reach beyond English-speaking audiences, providing millions more further protection against AI-generated media used for fraud and disinformation,” says Ben Colman, CEO of Reality Defender.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS awards SVIP contract to Procivis for decentralized identity software

Procivis AG, a subsidiary of Swiss institution Orell Füssli, has been awarded a tender through the U.S. Department of Homeland…

 

IDnow rides online betting wave from UEFA Euro Championship

IDnow is capitalizing on UEFA European Football Championship fever, registering over eight times more identity verification requests on sports betting…

 

Police Scotland engages public on biometric data rights amid cloud storage concerns

Police Scotland has commenced the distribution of an information leaflet to all individuals in police custody who have their biometric…

 

‘Facial recognition is the easy part’: digital travel ID pilot results are in

Air travel has been getting more complicated. From security and passport checks to special documents such as COVID-19 certificates, passengers…

 

Worldcoin expands to Ecuador, set to resume in Kenya and Portugal

Chalk up a win for Worldcoin in Kenya, where authorities have dropped their investigation into the iris biometrics and digital…

 

Vote begins on biometric injection attack standard

Europe’s standard for biometric data injection attacks is on track to be published in October of this year, and could…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events