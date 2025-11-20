UIDAI engages stakeholders ahead of Aadhaar offline verification app rollout

India’s Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently had a meeting with important stakeholders as the body prepares to launch a new Aadhaar digital ID app that will enable offline biometric identity verification. Information about the imminent launch of the app was reiterated in August after a trial was launched in April.

In a press release, the ID authority said the offline verification initiative is designed to strengthen privacy, reduce reliance on physical Aadhaar copies, and create a more secure ecosystem for digital identity verification across multiple sectors in the country.

More than 250 entities were part of the stakeholders meet during which they were told the advantages of the new move which will streamline identity sharing for millions of users. The app will be useful for a variety of use cases including hotel check-ins, residential and event access, and similar scenarios where quick identity verification is needed. Partners were also told of the possibilities of more use cases and future-ready integration options.

The meeting, which took the form of a webinar, was meant to build awareness and underscore the importance of the offline verification ecosystem which ensures secure, convenient, and fraud-resistant identity checks.

UIDAI officials also explained how entities can onboard as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) to adopt this system.

In the course of the discussions, UIDAI also outlined the key features of the envisaged application. It said apart from enabling paperless identity sharing, the app will also make it possible for selective data sharing with an option to disclose either complete or specific Aadhaar digital ID information depending on the need.

It can also store the Aadhaar information of up to five family members, ensure enhanced biometric security, easy update of mobile phone number and location address, and face biometric verification without internet connectivity. It has a QR code system as well as other methods for offline verification. More features and capabilities will be introduced when the app goes live, officials mentioned.

The meeting was lively as participants asked questions that got responses from the UIDAI team.

Meanwhile, the UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar is quoted by Deccan Herald as saying during the meeting that a move is also underway to prohibit the collection of Aadhaar copies during offline verification processes.

“Aadhaar should never be used as a document,” the UIDAI chief said, as reported by the Herald. “It should only be authenticated with the Aadhaar number or verified using QR code. Otherwise, it can be a fake document.”

This practice, common with entities such as hotels, is said to be prohibited by the Aadhaar Act.

