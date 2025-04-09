India launches Aadhaar app with face biometric authentication

India’s Union government has launched a beta test for a mobile application that has been designed to render the verification of Aadhaar digital ID much easier, and with more robust security and privacy features.

A report by NDTV indicates that the app trial was launched this week by the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The official explained that with the app, citizens can share their Aadhaar ID details digitally, without the need to present physical copies of their ID cards. Before this novelty, citizens were expected to hand in physical copies of their ID cards at places such as hotel, shops, airports or other venues where identity verification was required. This practice opened up the possibility for people’s Aadhaar ID details to be stolen, tampered with or used for ulterior motives.

The digital ID verification is completed using facial authentication, the minister noted, adding that the move is part of the continuous push by the government to advance its digital transformation and innovation ambitions. The Aadhaar verification process can also be completed by scanning a QR code.

The minister is quoted as saying in a promotional video about the launch of the app and in a post on his X account that the app’s design empowers the user as it gives them total control over their data, which means they can decide what information they want to share and with whom.

Vaishnaw said “with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information,” likening the ease of the process to that of making UPI payments.

Face authentication with the Aadhaar is said to be growing exponentially in India over the past months, as it has been opened up to the private sector.

A government announcement issued early this month indicates that the Aadhaar face authentication service saw a 21.6 percent monthly growth in March, corresponding to 152.5 million authentications across several sectors such as government, fintech and banking.

Per the announcement, it was a biometric verification of choice which now has more than 1.035 billion total authentications.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometric authentication | biometrics | face biometrics | facial authentication | identity verification | India | mobile app