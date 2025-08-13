UIDAI signs 5-year R&D pact to strengthen Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has entered into a five-year agreement with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) aimed at advancing the security, reliability and innovation of Aadhaar services.

Signed by UIDAI Deputy Director General Tanusree Deb Barma and Prof. B. S. Daya Sagar, head of ISI’s Bengaluru Centre, the umbrella deal marks a strategic collaboration to harness data-driven research for biometric and fraud-detection enhancements.

The new partnership will see experts from both organizations develop sophisticated tools for biometric liveness detection, refine matching algorithms and deploy anomaly-detection systems to flag high-risk enrolment and update activities. The scope also includes jointly identifying priority areas for future research and development so that Aadhaar evolves in step with emerging security challenges.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, who witnessed the signing alongside Puja Singh Mandol, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, described the collaboration as “a step towards building advanced, secure and citizen-centric innovation.”

Puja Singh Mandol, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Program Implementation (MoSPI), commented: “This partnership brings together deep expertise in the field of statistics, technology and data driven innovation.”

Since its launch in 2009, Aadhaar has become the world’s largest biometric ID system, underpinning everything from welfare disbursements to mobile connections. By tapping into ISI’s research capabilities, UIDAI aims to stay ahead of sophisticated fraud attempts and improve the accuracy of identity verification for over a billion people.

This week UIDAI announced that Aadhaar hit two billion face biometric authentications. In just six months, the authentication numbers moved from one billion to the current figure.

According to UIDAI, the massive jump in figures over a short period of time represents growing adoption of the authentication system and its collaboration with governments, banks and other service providers in the private sector.

UIDAI also says an Aadhaar mobile application that will facilitate updates of biographical information by users is expected by the end of this year. It will serve as an all-in-one platform where Aadhaar users can easily make updates to their date of birth, phone number, and location address, right from their smartphones.

