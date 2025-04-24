WISeKey in talks with several African govts for digital ID systems rollout

Swiss digital ID provider WISeKey has announced that it is negotiating with an undisclosed number of African governments for the implementation of modern digital ID systems like the one it built for Seychelles.

The company says that the successful conclusion of the negotiations will see the SeyID model replicated in these countries to enable them advance financial inclusion, streamline public administrative procedures, facilitate tourism and cross-border travel, and protect citizen data with a robust cybersecurity and encryption system.

Seychelles, a prosperous African nation located in the western Indian Ocean, has since 2022, deployed SeyID which is now said to be attracting attention from other African nations.

Last year, WISeKey said the ID was producing palpable results for Seychelles in terms of facilitating and streamlining the country’s digital government, digital tourism and digital health programs.

The company describes it as a “comprehensive, secure, and user-friendly digital ID platform,” designed to integrate seamlessly with public and private sector services, contributing to government efficiency and the growth of the digital economy.

WISeKey sees SeyID as a major tool catalyzing digital transformation in Seychelles, noting that it complements the physical national ID with a digital format which citizens carry on their smartphones.

This makes ID verification and authentication not only easier but also secure, with tourists also able to connect to a tourist ID platform using the SeyID.

Above all, the company assures that the system, which leverages its trusted WISeID digital ID technology, ensures that all identities created under its platforms are secured using a cryptographic trust model that guarantees sovereign control over digital identities.

WISeKey is convinced that the modernization of national digital ID systems with digital ID such as its own comes with several benefits for different use cases like financial digital services and digital government services, agricultural supply chains, access to healthcare, job market activation, entrepreneurship and innovation, tourism growth, and education facilitation and youth empowerment.

